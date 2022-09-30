Hurricane officially axes Halifax, once thought to hold 1.2bn barrels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Hurricane officially axes Halifax, once thought to hold 1.2bn barrels

Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) has finally called it a day on a West of Shetland prospect, once thought to hold 1.2 billion barrels of oil.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/09/2022, 8:53 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Hurricane directors shareholders
Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) has finally called it a day on a West of Shetland prospect, once thought to hold 1.2 billion barrels of oil.

A decision was taken this month to formally hand back the licence for Halifax, P2308, due to the “low likelihood of a successful economic development”.

It follows Hurricane’s verdict earlier this year, alongside partner Spirit Energy, to give up on the Greater Warwick Area (GWA).

The London-listed company said there is “no reasonable expectation that” Halifax could generate “any near-term cash realisation”.

As a result it is voluntarily relinquishing the licence to allow the company to focus its time and financial resources on alternative and more attractive opportunities.

All previously capitalised costs relating to Halifax have already been impaired and therefore no further impairments are required, Hurricane confirmed.

A reserves report, published in 2021, dramatically downgraded reserves for the operator, sending its share price through the floor.

From the once lofty heights of up to 1.2bn barrels of resources, Halifax was deemed to have no contingent resources being attributed to it.

It was expected at the time that the prospect, located near to its flagship Lancaster field, would be written off.

Greater Warwick Area

The decisions not to press ahead with the GWA or Halifax licences follows “rigorous screening criteria”, Hurricane said.

In April, the GWA Joint Venture announced that it had reassessed its understanding of the area.

Following appraisal and development costs, it was determined the GWA was “not feasible”, with Hurricane taking a $4.1m impairment as a result.

Hurricane and Spirit first signed a deal to enter the Greater Warwick Area (GWA) together in 2018, with Spirit farming into 50%.

In July 2019, the highly anticipated Warwick Deep well did not encounter commercial rates of oil and gas.

Five months later, Hurricane announced the discovery of “light, mobile oil” at its Warwick West well, but shares sank as questions cropped up about its commerciality.

Plans to give up on Halifax were confirmed in the company’s 2022 half year results, published on Friday.

They painted a far brighter picture for the North Sea firm, the future of which has looked more than a bit uncertain in recent years.

But Hurricane revealed it will not be forging ahead with plans to drill another well at Lancaster after it failed to secure flaring assurances.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts