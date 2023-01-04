Labour turns up the heat on Rosebank oilfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Labour turns up the heat on Rosebank oilfield

Labour has urged the new UK business secretary to shut down the Rosebank oilfield before it begins production.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/01/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 04/01/2023, 11:51 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Equinor rosebank
The Knarr FPSO, which will be used to produce Equinor's Rosebank field

Labour has urged the new UK business secretary to shut down the Rosebank oilfield before it begins production.

Dan Carden, MP for Liverpool Walton, asked Grant Shapps to “reject the proposed Rosebank oilfield”, saying the “evidence is clear” that the world can’t meet Paris climate goals if new oil and gas infrastructure is developed.

Subject to regulatory clearance, Rosebank is expected to reach a crucial final investment decision this year.

Mr Carden’s letter cited a UN report last year estimating that global emissions need to drop 43% by 2030 if the world is to remain on-track for 1.5 degrees warming.

He also recalled a repeated objection of climate activists to Rosebank; that oil produced will, in the main, be sold for export.

Equinor, the Norwegian energy firm operating the development, has said previously that Rosebank, one of Britain’s largest untapped oilfields, could account for around 8% of the country’s oil demand by 2030.

Oil produced will be exported via tankers, but gas will be tied to UK infrastructure.

It comes as polling suggests the next general election, expected in 2024, will see a Labour Government come to power, with major impacts on the UK energy system.

Labour has opposed investment incentives linked to the windfall tax, and opposed new licensing.

Meanwhile certain North Sea operators have voiced strong opposition to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), in its current form, which returns 91 pence per pound spent on new developments.

Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest producer, shunned the new licensing round, currently ongoing, in light of the EPL.

In his letter, Mr Carden added: “Granting new oil and gas licences and approving new oil and gas fields will do nothing to alleviate the financial pressures facing the UK public.”

labour rosebank
UK energy minister Graham Stuart (standing) in December, overseeing an electrification pact for the West of Shetland with bosses of BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy.

Equinor has said that, whilst the world still needs oil and gas, it will develop projects like Rosebank with the lowest carbon footprint possible.

In reply to Mr Carden, new UK energy minister Graham Stuart made the case for new projects like Rosebank.

“Even with declining demand, the natural decline of many of the UK’s offshore fields means that the UK is likely to remain a net importer of both oil and gas,” he said.

“A faster decline in domestic production would mean importing more oil and gas.”

As far as Rosebank specifically goes, he said the matter lies with regulators the NSTA and OPRED – which is true, though they both answer to his department at BEIS which is ultimately responsible.

Mr Stuart also highlighted the importance of a gradual transition in order to secure future energy jobs.

“A gradual decline in oil and gas production does not mean a decline for the UK’s offshore industries,” he added.

“The North Sea will still be a foundation of the UK’s energy security in decades to come, although focussed on an increasingly wide range of new low-carbon energy technologies including carbon capture usage and storage, offshore wind and hydrogen production.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts