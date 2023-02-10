Aker BP triples profits in ‘remarkable’ 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP triples profits in ‘remarkable’ 2022

By Andrew Dykes
10/02/2023, 8:02 am
© Supplied by AkerBPEquinor transfer operatorship AkerBP

Aker BP (OSLO:AKRBP) more than tripled its pre-tax earnings for full-year 2022, in its first annual results filings since the takeover of Nordic rival Lundin last year.

In filings on Friday the Norwegian explorer reported pre-tax profits of $8.7bn for 2022, more than three times the $2.8bn posted the year before.

Q4 2022 was also a solid quarter with pre-tax profits of $2.17 billion, though performance was below a strong Q3 as oil and gas prices receded towards the end of the year.

Total income for the year stood in excess of $13bn.

The statement marks the company’s first full-year results since the completed acquisition of Lundin Energy’s E&P business last June, in a deal it said would create “the leading European independent E&P.”

Chief executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said Q4 “marked the end of another remarkable year” for the company.

“Through the Lundin acquisition, we have doubled in size and created a stronger and more financially robust platform for future growth.

“Our operations have been safer and more efficient than ever, and we are a global leader when it comes to low CO2 intensity in our industry. And we have prepared and submitted PDOs for a large investment program which will contribute to new profitable growth and value creation both for Aker BP and its stakeholders.

“In sum, I am very pleased with these achievements, and I believe we are well on our way to building the E&P company of the future.”

His comments follow the company’s submission of a record ten plans for development and operation (PDO) to Norwegian authorities in December – a move which it said would unlock more than $20bn in investment on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Aker BP also recorded $636m in impairments of which around $500m related to Wisting, where the planned investment decision has been postponed to 2026.

Looking to 2023, Aker BP said it issued guidance production of 430,000-460,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with production costs of $7-8 per boe.

Capex spend was estimated at $3-3.5 billion, while exploration would be allotted $400-500 million.

The company also announced an increased dividend of $2.2 per share for 2023, equivalent to $0.55 per quarter.

