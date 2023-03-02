Vår counts barrels at Countach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Vår counts barrels at Countach

By Andrew Dykes
02/03/2023, 1:07 pm
The Goliat vessel
The Goliat vessel

Vår Energi has issued updated resource estimates after its successful oil discovery at the Countach well in Norway’s Barents Sea.

Oslo-listed Vår (OSE:VAR) said it had found oil at its operated 7122/8-1S Countach well in licence PL229 last month.

The well lies around 7.5 miles northeast of the Goliat field in the southern part of the Barents, and 56 miles north-west of Hammerfest.

In an update Thursday Vår said the preliminary estimates now place the size of the discovery in the tested segment between three and 13 million barrels of total recoverable oil equivalent (boe), or 0.5–2.1 million cubic metres.

The remaining potential of the Countach prospect in undrilled segments is now estimated at up to 23 million boe.

Vår holds a 65% share in the licence, while Equinor owns the remaining 35%. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned, and the licensees will evaluate drilling an appraisal well in the future.

Countach was spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. It had been targeting the Triassic Kobbe Formation, with pre-drill resources quoted at 41 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

“Countach reinforces the company’s position as the leading exploration company on the Norwegian shelf. This discovery is yet another in a series of successful exploration wells in the Barents Sea in recent years, including Lupa – the largest discovery on the Norwegian shelf in 2022,” said Vår’s EVP for exploration and production, Rune Oldervoll.

“At the same time, the discovery confirms our exploration strategy and our position inthe area. We will consider potential commercial development options and tie-in of the discovery to Goliat FPSO.”

However, Mr Oldervoll said that the rig’s late arrival to the field meant it had not been able to carry out a planned sidetrack at the field before the beginning of environmental drilling restrictions on 1 March.

“We look forward to continuing to explore the area around Goliat at a later point in time,” he continued.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts