Norway well slot – Equinor hails Heisenberg

As of 24 March, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and four exploration wells active in Norwegian waters.

The appraisal well is in the North Sea, three exploration wells are in the North Sea and one is in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, three exploration well programs have completed at Styggehøe, Heisenberg and Countach, one appraisal well has spudded at Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon, and two exploration well programs have spudded at Ve and Tott West.

North Sea

The 25/4-15 Ve well, operated by Aker BP, was spudded on 10 March with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub as part of a batch drilling campaign with 25/2-24 S. The well is targeting oil in the Paleocene Heimdal Formation. Aker BP have reported pre-drill resources of 6 – 14 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The 25/2-24 S Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon appraisal well was spudded on 1 March with the Scarabeo 8. The 25/2-24 S well is targeting the Eocene injectites. A discovery would be tied back to the Yggdrasil development (previously NOAKA).

The 35/10-9 Heisenberg well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 6 March, after being spudded on 14 February with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well encountered an oil and gas column in Eocene Hordaland Group injectites. Resources are quoted as 24 – 84 million boe.

The Equinor-operated 34/6-6 S Angulata Brent well was spudded on 3 February with the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-sub and is in the process of being completed as a dry hole. The well was targeting stacked reservoirs of Middle Jurassic Brent Group, Lower Jurassic Cook and Statfjord Formations and Triassic Lunde Formation.

The 15/2-2 S Eirik HPHT well, operated by OMV, was spudded on 2 February with the Deepsea Yantai. The well is targeting gas condensate in the Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation.

The Aker BP-operated 16/1-35 S Styggehøe well was completed on 28 February, after being spudded on 7 January with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well encountered the primary target Upper Jurassic Draupne Formation and secondary target Middle Jurassic Vestland Group. Both reservoirs were dry and the well has been P&A dry.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6406/5-2 S Tott West HPHT well was spudded on 10 March with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well has a Middle – Lower Jurassic target and is close to the 6406/5-1 Tott discovery drilled in 2001 – 2002.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-1 S Countach well was completed on 1 March, after being spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. The well encountered an oil column in the secondary Lower – Middle Jurassic Realgrunnen Subgroup target and an oil and gas column in the primary Middle Triassic Kobbe Formation target.

Resources are quoted as 3.1 – 13.2 million boe.