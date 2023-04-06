Norway well slot – Equinor hails Heisenberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway well slot – Equinor hails Heisenberg

By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
06/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Frank Ockenfels 3/AMCWalter White - aka Heisenberg - played by Bryan Cranston in the AMC series Breaking Bad.
Walter White - aka Heisenberg - played by Bryan Cranston in the AMC series Breaking Bad.

As of 24 March, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and four exploration wells active in Norwegian waters.

The appraisal well is in the North Sea, three exploration wells are in the North Sea and one is in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, three exploration well programs have completed at Styggehøe, Heisenberg and Countach, one appraisal well has spudded at Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon, and two exploration well programs have spudded at Ve and Tott West.

North Sea

The 25/4-15 Ve well, operated by Aker BP, was spudded on 10 March with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub as part of a batch drilling campaign with 25/2-24 S. The well is targeting oil in the Paleocene Heimdal Formation. Aker BP have reported pre-drill resources of 6 – 14 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The 25/2-24 S Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon appraisal well was spudded on 1 March with the Scarabeo 8. The 25/2-24 S well is targeting the Eocene injectites. A discovery would be tied back to the Yggdrasil development (previously NOAKA).

The 35/10-9 Heisenberg well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 6 March, after being spudded on 14 February with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well encountered an oil and gas column in Eocene Hordaland Group injectites. Resources are quoted as 24 – 84 million boe.

The Equinor-operated 34/6-6 S Angulata Brent well was spudded on 3 February with the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-sub and is in the process of being completed as a dry hole. The well was targeting stacked reservoirs of Middle Jurassic Brent Group, Lower Jurassic Cook and Statfjord Formations and Triassic Lunde Formation.

The 15/2-2 S Eirik HPHT well, operated by OMV, was spudded on 2 February with the Deepsea Yantai. The well is targeting gas condensate in the Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation.

The Aker BP-operated 16/1-35 S Styggehøe well was completed on 28 February, after being spudded on 7 January with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well encountered the primary target Upper Jurassic Draupne Formation and secondary target Middle Jurassic Vestland Group. Both reservoirs were dry and the well has been P&A dry.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6406/5-2 S Tott West HPHT well was spudded on 10 March with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well has a Middle – Lower Jurassic target and is close to the 6406/5-1 Tott discovery drilled in 2001 – 2002.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-1 S Countach well was completed on 1 March, after being spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. The well encountered an oil column in the secondary Lower – Middle Jurassic Realgrunnen Subgroup target and an oil and gas column in the primary Middle Triassic Kobbe Formation target.

Resources are quoted as 3.1 – 13.2 million boe.

