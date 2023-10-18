Ocean Installer awarded Eirin gas field subsea tie-back contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Ocean Installer awarded Eirin gas field subsea tie-back contract

By Mathew Perry
18/10/2023, 10:14 am
Ocean Installer awarded Eirin gas field subsea tie-back contract

Norwegian firm Ocean Installer will complete a subsea tie-back of Eirin gas field after securing a contract from Equinor.

The Stavanger-based company said the Eirin project will bring “important gas volumes to the European market”.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for Eirin covers installation of structures, flexibles, umbilical, seabed rectification, tie-ins, and commissioning, Ocean Installer said.

It also covers the design, fabrication, and installation of glass fibre reinforced plastic covers and spool

The contract also includes an option for a new gas solution from the Troll B platform via the existing Kvitebjørn export pipeline.

© Supplied by Ocean Installer
Ocean Installer vessels in the North Sea

Ocean Installer said it will commence engineering works immediately and plans to complete both projects by 2025.

Ocean Installer chief executive officer Kevin Murphy said: “It is great to see that Equinor and its partners continue to develop and invest in the Norwegian Continental Shelf and that they once again put their trust in Ocean Installer to help them realize fast track projects like Eirin and potentially Troll B gas export.”

£300 million Eirin gas field

In September this year, Equinor submitted a £300 million plan to the Norwegian government to develop the Eirin gas field.

The company estimates recoverable reserves in the Eirin field, discovered in 1978, at 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, most of which is gas.

Located 250km west of Stavanger, Equinor said it will develop the Eirin field as a subsea facility connected to the Gina Krog platform.

After submitting its plans, Equinor said increasing gas exports from Gina Krog was an important part of its efforts to collaborate with Norwegian authorities to deliver as much gas as possible to Europe following the energy crisis in 2021.

Equinor expects to begin production start-up at the Eirin field in 2025 if the soon-to-be rebranded Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approves the plans.

Tags

