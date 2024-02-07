Equinor fourth quarter profits beat estimates, share dividend cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor fourth quarter profits beat estimates, share dividend cut

By Mathew Perry
07/02/2024, 7:22 am
© Supplied by EquinorGina Krog
Equinor's Gina Krog platform.

Equinor (OSE:EQNR) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $8.68 billion, a fall from the highs of $17 billion a year earlier but still slightly higher than analyst estimates.

Payments to shareholders will drop from $17 billion in 2023 to $14 billion in 2024, and the company will commence a two-year share buy-back programme.

Equinor plans to spend around $6 billion on share buybacks in 2024, with buybacks between $4 billion and $6 billion in 2025.

The Norwegian state-owned firm reported 2.1% production growth for oil and gas in 2023, with the company forecasting above 5% growth until 2026.

Equinor expects to maintain production of around 2 million barrels per day in 2030, down from around 2.2 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Equinor president and chief executive officer Anders Opedal said 2023 saw a “solid operational performance” from the company.

“We delivered competitive capital distribution, while investing in a profitable portfolio that will contribute to future growth,” Mr Opedal said.

Norwegian energy giant Equinor’s year-on-year profits have taken a hit amid “lower prices for liquids and gas”
Anders Opedal, Equinor CEO

“Equinor is well positioned to deliver profitable growth. We expect to grow our cash flow and sustain competitive returns.

“We are extending the outlook for stable contribution from oil and gas to 2035. By 2030 we expect material and rapidly growing cash flow from our renewables and low carbon business.”

Renewable energy production up 34%

Equinor said its power production from renewable energy sources reached 694 GWh in the fourth quarter, up 34$% from the same quarter last year.

Despite the production increase, Equinor posted an adjusted loss of $179 million in the fourth quarter, down further from a $108 million loss the previous quarter.

Equinor said it expects to double its renewable power generation in 2024 compared to 2023.

Onshore production wind in Brazil and Poland provided most of the increase in 2023, along with production from Hywind Tampen in Scotland.

Elsewhere in the UK, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, delivered first power in the fourth quarter and is currently ramping up production, Equinor said.

© Supplied by SSE
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

The company also recently started operations at its Blandford Road battery asset in the UK, Equinor’s first commercial power storage facility.

Equinor also announced a swap transaction with BP for two offshore wind farms in the US, with the company set to stake full ownership of the Empire Wind project.

Meanwhile, during the fourth quarter, Equinor said it completed 12 exploration wells offshore with 9 commercial discoveries in the quarter, with four wells ongoing at the end of 2023.

 

 

