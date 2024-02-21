Norway’s gas exports may hit a record this year, Equinor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway’s gas exports may hit a record this year, Equinor says

By Bloomberg
21/02/2024, 7:24 am Updated: 21/02/2024, 7:24 am
© Bloombergenergy imports UK £100bn
A Norwegian national flag flies from the back of a boat in view of the the Aasta Hansteen gas platform operated by Statoil ASA during its ceremonial baptism near Stord, Norway, on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

Natural gas supplies from Norway may potentially reach a fresh record this year as the country works to reduce its maintenance schedule across its facilities.

“We could get higher volumes than what we saw last year,” Helge Haugane, senior vice president for gas and power at the Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA said in an interview in Essen, Germany. “In 2023, there was a lot of maintenance, in 2024 there will be less.”

Norway is Europe’s largest supplier, having exported about 109 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the continent in 2023, according to data from grid operator Gassco AS. The country’s relevance for Europe’s energy security became clear last summer, when unplanned works at some of its facilities sent jitters across markets, just as the region was rebuilding its energy mix following the loss of much of Russia’s pipeline flows.

With the continent’s gas market now impacted by a several global factors, volatility is likely to be a regular feature.

“Russian pipeline gas is practically out for Europe and liquefied natural gas will definitely have a longer response time than pipeline gas,” Haugane said. “And that’s one of the reasons why we expect more volatility going forward.”

Equinor has been working to increase the capacity of its facilities, including reducing bottlenecks at Kollsnes, that’s “increased capacity from 144 million cubic meters a day to 156,” Haugane said.

LNG portfolio

Equinor is also building its liquefied natural gas portfolio, having signed two deals to buy the fuel from Cheniere Energy Inc. and to sell the super-chilled fuel to India’s Deepak Fertilisers.

“We are building an LNG portfolio, with supply from Norway, the US and we have some other deals which we haven’t disclosed,” Haugane said. “And then we want to have a diversified outlet for that LNG as well.”

Demand growth will come from countries looking to replace coal with gas, Haugane said. “India is going to be an even larger player in the future global market.”

Equinor is discussing gas sales “across the board” with “big ones’ which could be concluded soon, he added. “Also, a lot of smaller contracts are being signed, especially in the Baltics region. And we are also in dialog with customers in the industrials segment.”

