Our business is our people – if we take care of them, they will take care of us

By Ann Mccreath, Occupational Health and Wellbeing Lead at Wood
03/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by WoodAnn Mccreath, Occupational Health and Wellbeing Lead at Wood.
Mental health initiatives and support are often introduced reactively when there is already a problem.

Wood is strengthening its approach by looking at what may be causing and/or contributing to the problem, as well as enhancing awareness and support.

Ann Mccreath is passionate about mental health, and as Occupational Health and Wellbeing Lead at Wood, she understands the importance of providing tangible wellbeing support that fits into busy people’s lives.03

To build an inspired culture, companies must ensure there is an open conversation with employees on what they need to feel supported.

Companies must authentically ask, listen, and then most importantly, deliver.

Wellbeing Champions

Wood runs several mental health-inspired initiatives and has a calendar of wellbeing events that focus on raising awareness and providing support.

We have over 180 employee Wellbeing Champions embedded across the organisation, globally, on and offshore.

Unlike other approaches where individuals are trained with little or no follow-up, our Wellbeing Champions receive a continued cadence of support and communication.

It is critical we support the people that are supporting others. We host regular spotlight sessions for our champions, which aim to create a safe place and space where they can share experiences and receive updated best practices, and we are actively training more champions both on and offshore.

We have also launched mental health awareness training globally and have already guided over 2000 people through the course.

Targeted at line managers and supervisors to equip them with the skills and tools they need to support their teams, as well as detect signs to look out for in recognising deteriorating mental health, an additional 1000 employees are projected to complete the training by the end of 2023.

Industry leaders making change happen

At Wood, we are making good headway, but we can always to do more. Industry leaders can play an important role in making this change happen.

Wood was actively involved in helping shape the IADC Mental Health Chapter white paper titled Changing Minds: Saving Lives, which will enable more support for the offshore population, creating a mental health charter which will launch late June.

An urgent new approach to mental health is required in the North Sea and a joined-up cultural shift from the top down is essential.

An inclusive industry mental health charter to establish commitment, lay out the fundamentals for care provision, define necessary training and build on existing tools is the important first step.

As work and home lives appear more blended, we must ensure that we are taking care of our people.

If we take care of them, they will take of us, ensuring it is a reciprocal relationship. The business impact of supporting our employee’s mental health is huge; it yields higher productivity, increased engagement, improved morale, reduced absenteeism, and fosters a heathy and happier work experience and environment for all.

