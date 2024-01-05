Accelerating energy jobs in 2024

As we approach the end of one year and look ahead to opportunities and ambitions for the next, I think it is clear to see that the UK stands on the brink of a remarkable opportunity to lead the charge in the global energy transition.

As a nation, backed by a wealth of experience in the North Sea (and beyond), we have the potential to emerge as pioneers in low carbon and renewable resources, securing our energy future, combating climate change, and fuelling a burgeoning net-zero economy. But the pressing question remains: how do we ensure that Scotland’s surge in renewable energy cultivates a revolution in green employment?

We all share a common vision of delivering access to well-paid, green jobs and new careers in low-carbon industries for people across Scotland.

At the start of December, and while attending COP28 in Dubai, we launched a white paper, Seizing the Opportunity, that forecasted a median growth of 73,000 jobs in the UK energy sector by 2030.

The report, which pulled sources from more than 70 workforce forecasts, shared that we need to retain experienced workers in our oil and gas industry, and ensure that those workers can transition seamlessly to the renewables sector, while developing new skills and introducing the next generation of energy sector workers that are needed to plug this gap.

By seizing this opportunity, we can look to create experienced capability and capacity in low carbon and renewables, safeguarding energy security, while tackling climate change and powering a new net zero economy.

The risk of not moving this along fast enough could result in stalled projects and investments. But the opportunity is even greater than our forecast!

© Supplied by X-Academy

This is where X-Academy comes in. As a not-for-profit organisation, launched just over two years ago, our pilot project has showcased what we can achieve when we put our mind to it.

Since 2021, we’ve onboarded over 30 people looking to upskill or reskill within the sector. Known as xccelerators, we’re proud to have nine graduating from our pilot scheme which saw cohorts working across the energy sector in roles at NZTC, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, ECITB, Fred Olsen Seawind, Full Circle 21, Opergy, Xodus, and bp and EnBW joint venture, Morven.

Initially established through grant funding via Energy Transition Zone Limited in Aberdeen, from the Scottish Government’s North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund, X-Academy was developed as a facilitator for creating significant and sustainable change.

It hoped to bridge the experience gap, whilst implementing a mindset change in how we future proof our workforce.

Now two years on, we have evolved further as we create paid positions on real renewable and low carbon energy projects, working as a government and industry delivery partner tasked with accelerating energy jobs.

Through working on real life projects, people develop vital experience that equips them to take advantage of long-term, diverse careers in the net zero economy and helps reassure potential investors that both the skills and the experience to deliver their projects can be found here in Scotland.

For example, X-Academy’s partnership with ScotWind consortium partners bp and EnBW has created entry-level energy transition roles and reskilled experienced workers.

© Supplied by X-Academy

Skills are only a portion of the puzzle. Having a highly skilled workforce won’t yield much unless there are job opportunities to utilise those skills effectively.

In our report, we’ve recommended eight steps to enable this acceleration. This includes the creation of more visible jobs now, showcasing the sector as an attractive and diverse place to work, and amplifying regional contexts with life-long careers.

The critical factor that will determine whether we meet our jobs ambition is how much investment we can attract to low carbon and renewable energy projects.

The UK should be the nucleus for designing, constructing, maintaining, and overseeing the renewable energy revolution.

In 2024, X-Academy will be actively targeting funding for projects and initiatives with the potential to unlock the talent, capability or infrastructure of UK regions, and ignite this revolution, where accelerating employment has the potential to increase the pace of achieving energy security and net zero.

In addition, plans are underway to scale as the UK jobs accelerator and expand globally with our first programme kicking off soon in Boston, Massachusetts and promising opportunities in UAE, Japan and Australia.

Looking at what lies ahead, the scale of the challenge is significant and urgent. It requires a clear route map for the energy jobs transition, backed by serious public investment and a partnership approach with industry to delivering green jobs to match the skills being harnessed and nurtured today.

We’re ready for 2024, and the opportunities it presents. We hope everyone else is too.