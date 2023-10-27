First look: Footage released of ‘horror’ video game set on 1970s North Sea oil rig

Gameplay scenes from the long-awaited video game set on a collapsing oil rig in Scotland’s North Sea have been released.

Still Wakes the Deep, the latest game from the Brighton-based developer The Chinese Room, is based on the fictional disaster of the Beira D oil rig, located off the coast of Scotland.

Set in December 1975, the player will need to navigate the collapsing rig to save their crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality.

The gamer will control an offshore oil rig worker fighting for their life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters.

The aim is to search for the crew and help them survive while running, climbing and swimming through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks.

Still Wakes the Deep: A creation of The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room is an award-winning game development studio with a worldwide reputation for high quality visuals, audio and storytelling.

© Supplied by Steam © Supplied by Steam © Supplied by Steam © Supplied by Steam © Supplied by Steam

The British developer, founded in Portsmouth in 2007, has previously created other exciting exploration video games such as Dear Esther or Everybody’s gone to the Rapture.

Now, less than five months after the release of its trailer in June, the North Sea based video game has revealed two gameplay scenes for the first time.

Additionally, The Chinese Room has said the release date for Still Wakes the Deep has been set for early 2024.

The game will be available for Xbox, Playstation and Steam.