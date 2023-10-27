Exxon, Chevron dust off West Africa plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Exxon, Chevron dust off West Africa plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/10/2023, 3:49 pm Updated: 27/10/2023, 3:51 pm
© Supplied by Luba FreeportThe Zafiro Producer before heading off for decommissioning, signposting Exxon's withdrawal from Equatorial Guinea
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have been in the news for buying up US-based independents, but there are some positive signs around a return to exploration in West Africa.

Exxon is beating a retreat from its assets in Equatorial Guinea, where it has been operating for some time.

The company has reached an agreement with Equatorial Guinea, a representative confirmed to Energy Voice. The agreement covers the “orderly transfer” of Mobil Equatorial Guinea Inc.’s (MEGI) stake in Block B to the state. Block B holds the Zafiro field.

“The safety of our employees, the environment and local community remains our priority through the transition,” an Exxon official said. The Zafiro Producer vessel left Equatorial Guinea earlier this year for decommissioning.

Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue said state-backed Gepetrol was on the way to increasing its operational capacity.

Exxon’s licence “will soon expire and both its operations and assets will pass to the [Equatorial Guinea] government and then to Gepetrol”, he said.

Meanwhile, Chevron is reported to be working on expanding its footprint in Equatorial Guinea. Enverus’ Africa manager, Jimmy Boulter, on LinkedIn reported that Gepetrol expected to sign new agreements on EG-06 and EG-11 by the end of 2023.

“The unnamed company involved appears to be Chevron”, Boulter said, citing a meeting in July with Gepetrol. Chevron has not yet responded to a request for comment on the Equatorial Guinea expansion.

Exxon relinquished EG-06 and EG-11 in 2021, Boulter noted.

Chevron is in the process of buying Hess, which has substantial US shale and Guyana exposure. Hess was working in Equatorial Guinea until 2017, when it sold down its assets to Kosmos Energy and Trident Energy.

Angola, Ghana

Exxon has also seen improved terms agreed in Angola. The regulator, Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), said that it had improved the tax terms for Exxon in the Namibe Basin.

ANPG said this would cover the risk service contracts and the extension of the initial research phase on Blocks 30, 44 and 41. The move was captured in a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Additionally, Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh was reported this week as saying Exxon was interested in a return to the offshore upstream.

Exxon had an 80% stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points. It relinquished the stake in 2021, the same year it relinquished two blocks in Equatorial Guinea. The company’s exit from Ghana was seen as a major blow to the country’s prospects.

Ghana is offering acreage to investors, including Exxon’s old licence. The company held a roadshow early this year, offering some blocks for direct negotiation.

Exxon declined to comment on the Ghana speculation.

