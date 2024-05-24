EVOL: Election excitement, highland hydro and W.I.N.E on to a winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVOL: Election excitement, highland hydro and W.I.N.E on to a winner

By Ryan Duff
24/05/2024, 1:47 pm
© Supplied by Energy Voiceevol podcast

Listeners in the UK may have seen there was a small political announcement this week… Rishi Sunak announced a general election will be held this summer.

Ed shares his excitement for hitting the polling stations on 4 July as the trio discusses what this means for the energy sector.

Labour has outlined plans for no new oil and gas licences as the Tories pushed back the end date for the controversial windfall tax. Will UK energy firms be forced to pick the best of a bad bunch?

Next up Erikka makes her podcast debut from the Highlands as she has a look around a pumped storage hydro at Loch Ness.

With scoping reports submitted the question on everybody’s mind is ‘How will this impact Nessie?’

Finally, Ryan has been chatting with Women In New Energy (W.I.N.E) co-founder Annabel Sall as the event is set to return later this year.

Promoting diversity across the industry is important in solving the engineering challenges the UK faces as it transitions to cleaner technologies and W.I.N.E is looking to capitalise on last year’s success by encouraging more women into the sector.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

