EVOL: Election excitement, highland hydro and W.I.N.E on to a winner

Listeners in the UK may have seen there was a small political announcement this week… Rishi Sunak announced a general election will be held this summer.

Ed shares his excitement for hitting the polling stations on 4 July as the trio discusses what this means for the energy sector.

Labour has outlined plans for no new oil and gas licences as the Tories pushed back the end date for the controversial windfall tax. Will UK energy firms be forced to pick the best of a bad bunch?

Next up Erikka makes her podcast debut from the Highlands as she has a look around a pumped storage hydro at Loch Ness.

With scoping reports submitted the question on everybody’s mind is ‘How will this impact Nessie?’

Finally, Ryan has been chatting with Women In New Energy (W.I.N.E) co-founder Annabel Sall as the event is set to return later this year.

Promoting diversity across the industry is important in solving the engineering challenges the UK faces as it transitions to cleaner technologies and W.I.N.E is looking to capitalise on last year’s success by encouraging more women into the sector.

