Why almost every company is a maintenance company…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

Why almost every company is a maintenance company…

All asset-owning industries can benefit from effective maintenance Anyone in oil and gas who has had to grapple with a maintenance backlog will understand all too well the impacts of neglecting maintenance. That’s why SRCN Solutions is on a mission to bring effective maintenance and work management to further industries, including the likes of renewables, petrochemicals, utilities and defence.
By Reporter
08/06/2022, 10:27 am
© Supplied by SRCNPost Thumbnail

All asset-owning industries can benefit from effective maintenance

Anyone in oil and gas who has had to grapple with a maintenance backlog will understand all too well the impacts of neglecting maintenance. That’s why SRCN Solutions is on a mission to bring effective maintenance and work management to further industries, including the likes of renewables, petrochemicals, utilities and defence.

Colin Wilson, one of the directors and co-founders of SRCN Solutions, says: “The principles of what we do essentially apply to any industry. Basically, if an industry or organisation is dependent on physical equipment to produce whatever it sells or does, then maintaining that equipment is fundamental for that organisation.”

Why is it so important? Euan Galloway, director and co-founder of SRCN Solutions, explains: “Security of supply and long term security of production matters, and the only way you get that is by making sure your equipment is able to sustain it. And the only way you make sure that happens is executing the work and maintenance you need to do.”

It’s all about doing the right maintenance at the right time, which means having the right processes, people, training and support systems in place – ideally at the start of an asset’s life.

Of course, one of the biggest challenges companies often face in following this advice is cost. But Colin and Euan are keen to emphasise that cutting costs now by neglecting maintenance and work management is a short sighted view – one that could lead to financial and operating troubles further down the line.

Colin says: “As a rule of thumb, if something is degraded to the point it fails, to fix that is three times more expensive than preventative maintenance.”

Plus, as well as being more costly to fix, unexpected equipment failure can also have a detrimental knock-on effect on production.

Euan agrees, adding: “The more you invest earlier on in your assets and in making sure you’re as good as possible at maintaining it for the long term, the less it’s going to cost you in the long run.”

As well as the physical maintenance of equipment, this translates to training of staff.

© Supplied by SRCN Solutions
SRCN Solutions directors, Colin Wilson (right) and Euan Galloway. -.

“There’s an assumption that a shiny new toy may be more beneficial in trying to improve efficiency than training people better. There isn’t really an awareness that you don’t rise to the level of your expectation, you fall to the level of your training,” explains Colin.

“People think they’re a lot better than they are, and they start looking at innovation when they could just do the basics better.”

Thinking short term and cutting costs by delaying training misses the bigger picture, which is why as well as designing work management strategies and maintenance processes, SRCN Solutions also offers tailored training programmes to clients.

It’s a particularly timely issue for renewables, especially offshore wind. Euan says: “Upfront capital investments right now is the name of the game for a lot of these offshore wind farms, but at some point once they’re up and running, they’ve got to maintain really effectively and efficiently.”

It’s better to do that sooner rather than later. Euan explains: “If you’ve got a new asset, what can you do early on to make sure you’re as efficient as possible for the life of it? It’s better to start off right rather than trying to fix things further down the line when you have a workforce that’s used to a particular way of working. It just becomes harder to change and harder to see the wood from the trees.”

Renewables can learn valuable lessons from oil and gas here – at least that’s Colin and Euan’s hope. “In oil and gas, it was broken down between production and maintenance,” Colin explains. In an ideal world, renewables – and indeed all industries – will view maintenance and work management as “everyone’s endeavour, and not just the maintenance team’s”.

At the end of the day, what business doesn’t want to save money, enhance efficiency and ensure it can continue producing for as long as possible? SRCN Solutions is determined to help all relevant industries do exactly that by prioritising effective maintenance and work management.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts