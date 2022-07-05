STC Insiso uses Comet tech to find root cause of problems

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) techniques have been used extensively in incident investigation, financial management, equipment and technical failure, production loss and healthcare for many years, with great success.

Despite well-established, open-source RCA systems being available for use, many companies don’t utilise RCA techniques to understand ‘dormant’ root causes that lurk within non-conformances, resulting from audits and inspections.

The STC INSISO team have a combined total of more than 400 years’ experience in incident investigation and root cause learning and are committed to working with clients to reduce incidents, non-compliances, and loss.

COMET is STC INSISO’s flagship incident investigation and RCA toolkit, which has become widely utilised and trusted across numerous industries including oil and gas, construction, marine and utilities, since its birth ten years ago. Its unique methodology generates high quality input data to identify systemic causes and gives users a solid foundation for making sound decisions to ensure future incident prevention.

The technology and investigation experts at STC INSISO continually strive to improve business performance for clients and the latest development to the COMET suite of tools is COMET Assured – an audit and inspection application that not only delivers an organisation’s assurance regime, but uniquely integrates RCA for non-conformances and compliance gaps, allowing problems to be diagnosed and sustainable improvements to be implemented before those gaps result in harm.

Steve Holmes, chief performance officer at STC INSISO said: “We noticed a disconnect between proactive audit and inspection findings that companies were collecting, and reactive incident investigation outcomes which would be analysed after an incident or a near-miss had occurred. Traditionally audits and investigations have been approached as two separate activities; our unique methodology highlights why bringing the two together in an integrated process provides far greater, sustained results to manage risk and keep businesses safe.

“COMET Assured goes ‘beyond compliance’ and makes identifying dormant causation, that may result in an incident if not actioned, easy and efficiently by incorporating root cause thinking into regular, if not daily, assurance activities.

“It seamlessly integrates with our flagship incident investigation and root cause analysis product, COMET, to create an integrated family of audit and investigation tools, incorporating both analysis of proactive findings (the audit) and reactive data (from incident investigation).”

STC INSISO has a track record of successful results with COMET and already have three major companies signed up to adopt COMET Assured straight from its launch this month.

For more information, visit www.stcinsiso.com/investigation or email info@stcinsiso.com to arrange a demonstration.