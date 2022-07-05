STC Insiso uses Comet tech to find root cause of problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

STC Insiso uses Comet tech to find root cause of problems

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) techniques have been used extensively in incident investigation, financial management, equipment and technical failure, production loss and healthcare for many years, with great success.
By STC Insiso
05/07/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by STC InsisoSTC Insiso
Steve Holmes, chief performance officer, STC Insiso. -. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; Unknown

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) techniques have been used extensively in incident investigation, financial management, equipment and technical failure, production loss and healthcare for many years, with great success.

Despite well-established, open-source RCA systems being available for use, many companies don’t utilise RCA techniques to understand ‘dormant’ root causes that lurk within non-conformances, resulting from audits and inspections.

The STC INSISO team have a combined total of more than 400 years’ experience in incident investigation and root cause learning and are committed to working with clients to reduce incidents, non-compliances, and loss.

COMET is STC INSISO’s flagship incident investigation and RCA toolkit, which has become widely utilised and trusted across numerous industries including oil and gas, construction, marine and utilities, since its birth ten years ago. Its unique methodology generates high quality input data to identify systemic causes and gives users a solid foundation for making sound decisions to ensure future incident prevention.

The technology and investigation experts at STC INSISO continually strive to improve business performance for clients and the latest development to the COMET suite of tools is COMET Assured – an audit and inspection application that not only delivers an organisation’s assurance regime, but uniquely integrates RCA for non-conformances and compliance gaps, allowing problems to be diagnosed and sustainable improvements to be implemented before those gaps result in harm.

Steve Holmes, chief performance officer at STC INSISO said: “We noticed a disconnect between proactive audit and inspection findings that companies were collecting, and reactive incident investigation outcomes which would be analysed after an incident or a near-miss had occurred. Traditionally audits and investigations have been approached as two separate activities; our unique methodology highlights why bringing the two together in an integrated process provides far greater, sustained results to manage risk and keep businesses safe.

“COMET Assured goes ‘beyond compliance’ and makes identifying dormant causation, that may result in an incident if not actioned, easy and efficiently by incorporating root cause thinking into regular, if not daily, assurance activities.

“It seamlessly integrates with our flagship incident investigation and root cause analysis product, COMET, to create an integrated family of audit and investigation tools, incorporating both analysis of proactive findings (the audit) and reactive data (from incident investigation).”

STC INSISO has a track record of successful results with COMET and already have three major companies signed up to adopt COMET Assured straight from its launch this month.

For more information, visit www.stcinsiso.com/investigation or email info@stcinsiso.com to arrange a demonstration.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts