Dron & Dickson secures major long-term contracts

Specialist integrated Electrical Engineering and Distribution company, Dron & Dickson has been awarded a number of high-profile contracts demonstrating its continued growth trajectory.

The recent awards are for the delivery of electrical campaign and project services across several locations in the UK, both onshore and offshore. The contract awards are for the provision of inspection, maintenance, installation and commissioning of E&I equipment in harsh and hazardous areas.

Engineering Services director Tom Irwin said, “We are delighted to have secured these long-term contracts and multiple projects. Our unique business structure of integrated Engineering and Wholesale services is delivering real and tangible benefits to our clients across multiple market sectors.

“Whether utilising our inhouse Rope Access capabilities or market leading Wholesale division, our object is to deliver safe, innovative and cost-effective solutions to our growing client bank. By harnessing the industry leading knowledge our team possess, we have shown what can be achieved. The contract awards are recognition and validation of the great work our people do both onshore and offshore. As the volume of work continues to increase, we are now looking to expand our existing talent pool.”

Dron & Dickson’s continued success encouraged its expansion to the Northwest last year. The company has seen a large upturn in activity across several market sectors such as offshore wind, bioenergy, marine, pharmaceutical, in parallel with oil & gas.

“We are recognised as market leaders in our services, and this is testament to the talent and work of our engineers and technicians.

We are targeting continued growth, and by continuing to attract the best talent, we will be in a strong position to continue on this trajectory.”

