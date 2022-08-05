Dron & Dickson secures major long-term contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dron & Dickson secures major long-term contracts

Specialist integrated Electrical Engineering and Distribution company, Dron & Dickson has been awarded a number of high-profile contracts demonstrating its continued growth trajectory.
By Reporter
05/08/2022, 7:00 am
The recent awards are for the delivery of electrical campaign and project services across several locations in the UK, both onshore and offshore. The contract awards are for the provision of inspection, maintenance, installation and commissioning of E&I equipment in harsh and hazardous areas.

Engineering Services director Tom Irwin said, “We are delighted to have secured these long-term contracts and multiple projects. Our unique business structure of integrated Engineering and Wholesale services is delivering real and tangible benefits to our clients across multiple market sectors.

“Whether utilising our inhouse Rope Access capabilities or market leading Wholesale division, our object is to deliver safe, innovative and cost-effective solutions to our growing client bank. By harnessing the industry leading knowledge our team possess, we have shown what can be achieved. The contract awards are recognition and validation of the great work our people do both onshore and offshore. As the volume of work continues to increase, we are now looking to expand our existing talent pool.”

Dron & Dickson’s continued success encouraged its expansion to the Northwest last year. The company has seen a large upturn in activity across several market sectors such as offshore wind, bioenergy, marine, pharmaceutical, in parallel with oil & gas.

“We are recognised as market leaders in our services, and this is testament to the talent and work of our engineers and technicians.

We are targeting continued growth, and by continuing to attract the best talent, we will be in a strong position to continue on this trajectory.”

