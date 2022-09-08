CAN Group – Keeping integrity in sight

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Extending the operational life of a portfolio of aged North Sea assets continues to be an ongoing challenge. Focussing on the safety, integrity and certainty of these assets provides the industry with the assurance that they can continue to yield economic benefits, extending cessation of production dates and maintaining safety of both people and assets for years to come.

This approach enables the long-term health and prosperity of the North Sea, and the wider UKCS, limiting the importation of energy as far as possible, driving self-sufficiency in terms of energy needs, both in the short and long term, and working towards the 2050 net zero target.

Ensuring that asset safety, integrity, and certainty remains at the heart of reliable and efficient operations is integral to CAN Group’s operations. This commitment, along with a dedication to providing an unrivalled range of integrity related services has led the company to hold one of the most comprehensive UKAS accreditation scopes as a Type C Inspection Body in the Oil and Gas industry, as well as being the first company in the UK to be accredited for Integrity Management to ISO 17020.

This accreditation status assures clients of independence and impartiality across its extensive service range; uniquely placing the business in a position to deliver the full range of risk-based asset integrity and inspection management services across the entire asset life cycle to ensure safe and efficient operations – keeping sight of both plant integrity and the integrity of the services it offers.

Importance of Data

Key to asset reliability is meaningful data and more importantly, gaining proper value from the collection of data and completing a full transformation into knowledge and wisdom.

CAN Group is passionate about ensuring efficiency and overall value earned from the transformation of data; Inspection data (including fabric condition), collected and reported in real-time through CAN Group’s proprietary tablet inspection system CANtab™ (and often uploaded to ENGAGE™ – CAN Group’s cloud-based solution for Integrity Management) provides a platform for maximising data value.

The efficient and effective management of data helps to refine the inspection planning process and ensures the most appropriate techniques and resources are selected based on various factors including risk, probability of detection, material type, configuration and access.

Data driven decisions are critical to maximising economic recovery, especially as more assets are operating beyond their original design life. Good data management processes can be transformative in assuring assets remain economically viable.

CAN Group has been at the forefront of ensuring that value can be achieved from the data gathered, an example of which is through its “Find and Fix”, “Find and Arrest” and Dropped Object Prevention concepts which, coupled with CANtab and ENGAGE, are yielding significant integrity gains for their clients. CAN’s Inspection teams own the problem and ensures suitable mitigation is applied at the point of inspection – whether that is a permanent or “stop-gap” fix. These bespoke digital solutions allow all the relevant details regarding the applied mitigation to be captured immediately and then made available to onshore Integrity Engineers ensuring real-time information is available and the correct decisions can be made.

CAN Group is committed to ongoing capital investment in new equipment and emerging technologies to bring greater efficiency and cost optimisation to its operations and in recent times, has taken this a step further with integration between ENGAGE and a leading provider of digital twin technology, to help maximise efficiencies across the industry.

With a rapid increase in the development and uptake of digital solutions for managing asset integrity, it’s clear that the future of the North Sea lies in the data; however, having a robust understanding of the fundamentals of asset integrity is key to ensure that data and information gathered is turned into organisational knowledge for future successes.

At CAN Group, it’s team of personnel are integral to this; an empowered, integrated and highly experienced workforce who continuously provide high quality services focussed on safety, integrity and certainty.

For more information, visit www.cangroup.net