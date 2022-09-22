Hutcheon Mearns expansion as firm supports £400m of energy deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

Hutcheon Mearns expansion as firm supports £400m of energy deals

Finance advisory specialists Hutcheon Mearns has enhanced its corporate finance offering with the appointment of two new senior team members and the promotion of another following a period of significant growth.
By Reporter
22/09/2022, 1:26 pm Updated: 22/09/2022, 1:27 pm
© Supplied by Hutcheon Mearnshutcheon mearns
L-R: Craig Lyon, Matthew Graham, Naill Benzahia and Adam Maitland. Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Hutcheon Mearns Date; Unknown

Finance advisory specialists Hutcheon Mearns has enhanced its corporate finance offering with the appointment of two new senior team members and the promotion of another following a period of significant growth.

Hutcheon Mearns has advised on or supported energy technology, industrials, and renewables transactions with a total valuation of over £400m in the last 12 months.

It has promoted Naill Benzahia in recognition of his contribution to this success. In addition, Matthew Graham and Craig Lyon have recently joined the firm to strengthen the company’s corporate finance team.

Chartered Accountant Naill Benzahia has been promoted from Corporate Finance Manager to Corporate Finance Associate Director, drawing upon significant experience with listed and private equity backed energy sector companies. Naill has been a key member of the business advisory team since its inception – supporting transactions across the UK, Europe, Australia, South America, and the Far East.

Fellow Chartered Accountant Matthew Graham joins the business with considerable experience in corporate finance and investment banking – primarily with Piper Sandler – having advised high profile energy business owners and private equity houses on mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and finance raising. During his career, he has completed over 40 successful global M&A transactions worth over £3bn in value.

Craig Lyon will lead the Hutcheon Mearns financial due diligence offering, where the firm will provide buyers with a hands on, value driven assessment of acquisitions; and sellers with a thorough preparation for divestment processes. Craig is a qualified accountant with more than 25 years of experience across a wide range of financial roles, with the core of his career being more than 15 years of delivering M&A and advisory assignments whilst he was a Managing Director at investment bank Simmons & Company International.

The newly expanded advisory team will help Hutcheon Mearns’ client base to deliver growth through strategic advice, planning, and deals expertise – backed by decades of experience.

Adam Maitland, Managing Director at Hutcheon Mearns, said: “I am delighted to welcome both Matthew and Craig to the Hutcheon Mearns team, while continuing to invest in our people with Naill’s highly-deserved promotion.

“We remain focused on building a differentiated corporate finance capability, with a mix of investment banking, industry, and professional services expertise. Our team is market-leading in its transaction execution capabilities, and we are supplementing this with ambitious national and international growth plans.

“Attracting Matthew and Craig into the business is a testament to the robust growth plans we have put into motion so far, including opening new offices to better serve our clients locally, nationally, and internationally.

“We always aim to be disruptive – providing best-in-class, long-term strategic advice and support to clients throughout each stage of a company’s lifecycle. By offering full service corporate finance, corporate development, and financial due diligence services, we can help clients maximise value across all aspects of deal creation and delivery.”

The appointments are part of a landmark year for Hutcheon Mearns, where the Aberdeen-headquartered organisation opened offices in Edinburgh and Norwich and celebrated its first year in business in Dundee.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts