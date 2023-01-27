Geoteric is disrupting the seismic interpretation market in another world-first software release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Geoteric is disrupting the seismic interpretation market in another world-first software release

27/01/2023, 10:54 am
© Supplied by GeotericNicola Blanshard - CEO
Nicola Blanshard - CEO

Global artificial intelligence (AI) seismic interpretation experts Geoteric are continuing to disrupt the market with another world-first software release. The new technology is game-changing for energy companies and will prove critical to operators; enabling them to de-risk well placement, reduce their environmental impact and increase profitability by better predicting future production.

Building on Geoteric’s cutting-edge AI Fault interpretation that accurately detects faults invisible to the human eye, the new release – Geoteric 2023.1 – now includes structurally-aware AI Horizons. The technology identifies every event from surface to region of interest in hours and comes at a crucial time for operators facing demands to fast-track production.

The software will be revolutionary for geoscience teams, enabling 100% interpretation of the data in a seismic volume, even in complex geology, in a very short time frame. This unique product – delivering results that have never been possible before – will be essential for the energy sector where shorter seismic interpretation time ultimately equates to assets being brought online safer and faster.

Geoteric 2023.1 continues to leverage the combination of geoscientist expertise with the guidance of AI. The new user-friendly workflows bring together AI Faults and AI Horizons, reducing the time it takes to make accurate volumetric calculations or create structural models with the automatic fault surface extraction tool and one-click transfer to 3rd party modelling software.

Nicola Blanshard, CEO at Geoteric, said: “We’re proud to be the first AI seismic interpretation provider to deliver these innovative capabilities to our customers around the world. Users will now be able to complete projects faster than ever before with no compromise on accuracy or quality, whether they need to understand compartmentalisation of their reservoir for better production prediction, de-risk future well placement or be able to quickly identify suitable and safe locations for carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites.

“Our customers asked for more transparent data consumption models and we listened. With 2023.1 we’re offering unlimited access to the technology, and, as it can be installed on the desktop, users can be confident that no data need leave their IT security system.

“We believe that seismic interpretation is at its most powerful when human and artificial intelligence are combined, and this is true now more than ever. By reducing the time to complete tasks with no reduction in accuracy, our software enables companies to make better business decisions. We’re literally, expanding their horizons.”

 

