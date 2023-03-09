Leading and learning to enhance energy sector’s HSE performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leading and learning to enhance energy sector’s HSE performance

By Mark Wilson, HSE and ops director, OEUK
09/03/2023, 7:00 am
Mark Wilson, HSE and ops director, OEUK
The North Sea has been producing oil and gas for over 50 years.

Technology pioneered here has been deployed across the world and our high safety standards are global standards.

We know energy security has come under the spotlight recently, with the tragic events in Ukraine causing countries around the globe — and particularly here in Europe — to focus on their own domestic energy security.

Energy security is a question of national security, and our industry remains central to providing the UK with its energy needs.

Energy underpins the entirety of our lives, providing heat and light to homes: gas heats 85% of UK homes, and powers 40% of electricity generation. Gas is also crucial in many industrial processes, from chemicals to food processing.

Meanwhile, oil meets 95% of our transport needs and is a crucial feedstock for petrochemicals.

There is a good homegrown energy mix here in the UK, however we must continue to protect this.

Hundreds of billions of pounds of investment is needed to maintain current levels of UK energy production overall – including more than £200billion of spend in offshore energy.

However, we can see how the transition into cleaner energies is going to unfold year on year. There is also evidence of how this change needs to happen over decades rather than years – again in a resilient and balanced way.

Looking at the headlines over the past year, media and political attention has been focused largely on the cost-of-living crisis and energy security.

We are competing globally, and if we are to meet all the challenges of the energy trilemma, it is important that the UK keeps pace in terms of project progression and investment.

The sector has risen to the challenges of the past few years via collaboration and hard work.

We are a collaborative industry, and this quality was clearly demonstrated in the way that we came together to provide resilience during the pandemic.

At the start of 2022, we thought the focus would be managing the diminishing impact of the pandemic. However, that changed quickly when Russia invaded Ukraine.

We immediately went back into industry response and collaboration mode and took the learnings from the industry pandemic steering group to establish an industry resilience support group.

As a sector, we also haven’t lost sight of our responsibilities for good HSE management.

We have to remain constantly vigilant to keep our people and assets safe, and our HSE Conference this year gives us the opportunity to share and highlight best practice that can help us deliver the improvements we all want to see.

The event gives delegates the opportunity to hear from leading industry voices who will demonstrate how HSE is inextricably linked to meeting our energy needs.

The conference will allow industry, operators and supply chain, regulators and academia to explore the challenges facing the sector across the breadth of HSE – ensuring we maintain a sharp focus on the health and safety of our people and the environmental sustainability of our operations, which is in tandem with our commitment to delivering our net zero goals.

As we look to explore the theme of ‘leading and learning’ across the health, safety and environment scope, the conference will also re-launch the Principles of Process Safety Leadership with signatories taking part in a key panel session.

As a whole, our industry continues to be faced with many challenges and a lot of uncertainty too. But with good leadership and risk management, we can make our way through, as we have many times before.

With the engagement and support of the workforce, by innovating and using technology and data – we can generate the solutions needed – whether that’s responding to the energy profits levy as the risks of the tax unfold, creating exciting new solutions for cleaner energy, or more generally continuing to show leadership throughout volatile times.

These key themes – leadership, risk management, the workforce, and technology and data – will all be explored at the event in the context of health, safety, and the environment.

Because simply put – HSE must remain at the heart of everything we do.

