Balancing work as a first-time parent

By Matt Byrne, Inspection Operations Manager, CAN
02/05/2023, 7:00 am
Matt Byrne, Inspection Operations Manager, CAN.
Finding out that I was going to be a parent for the first time is one of my happiest memories, but when you take a step back to digest what this means and how it will change your life it can also be very daunting.

The pregnancy period can be, and was for me, quite a stressful time; as we were expecting twins there was a requirement for additional scans and although it was fantastic to get regular updates on the development, in the back of my mind the thought was always there – why do we need more regular scans, is there something we should be worried about?

In the later months of pregnancy, we had a scan every two weeks; both my wife and I work full time so the logistics of trying to get an appointment that suited both of our busy schedules whilst trying to minimise the impact to our respective works could have been problematic.

Thankfully both of our employers fully supported additional flexibility to allow this; I am happy to say that due to the flexibility afforded by CAN, I managed to attend each and every scan and appointment we had.

In late 2022, we welcomed healthy twin boys, and it is safe to say it was the best day of my life, and certainly life-changing.

Up until this point the focus for us had been each other, friends and family and careers, but our priorities changed immediately with our two boys jumping straight to the top of the list.

Balancing work and home life can, at times, be challenging. It can be easy for thoughts to drift and get that niggle in the back of my mind wondering – am I doing the best I can at home and am I doing the best I can at work?

Having a supportive employer in CAN helps ease this; the extra flexibility afforded in my working arrangements, such as more work from home days as required, certainly helps me spin the many plates that modern life requires.

There is no perfect formula to maintaining good mental health as an employee, or promoting mental health awareness as an employer, but I am comfortable in saying a forward-thinking organisation that acknowledges the stresses and strains of modern life, and not only listens but also actions, certainly helps.

