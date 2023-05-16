Cammach launches dedicated Drilling & Wells division as leading oil & gas recruitment agency appoints new MD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Cammach launches dedicated Drilling & Wells division as leading oil & gas recruitment agency appoints new MD

By Reporter
16/05/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 16/05/2023, 7:26 am
© Supplied by Cammachcammach
Drilling and Wells team. L-R_Nicola Allan, Rania Wanis, new MD Drew Alexander

Leading Oil & Gas, Renewables and Space Industries recruitment agency, Cammach, has announced the launch of a dedicated Drilling & Wells division, at the same time appointing Drew Alexander to the role of Managing Director of the entire business.

The new team, headed up by former Business Manager, Drew Alexander – who boasts 25 years’ recruitment experience, focusing the latter 15 years within the drilling & wells sector at manager / director level – will target growth in the UK and globally.

The team – including senior recruitment specialists, Nicola Allan and Rania Wanis – involved in Cammach’s new division boasts a combined 43 years’ experience in Drilling & Wells, and has doubled in size in the last three months with further hires on the horizon.

Speaking about the launch of the new business unit, Cammach’s Drew Alexander said: “Having recently launched, revenues for the new division have grown rapidly, up by 65% in the last month of the quarter.

cammach © Supplied by Cammach
Drilling and Wells team. L-R: Rania Wanis, Nicola Allan, and new MD Drew Alexander.

“Including my own experience in the sector, the senior recruitment specialists have a wealth of experience and an extensive network within the global drilling and well engineering market. They are supported by Engineering Recruitment Manager , Alan Golightly, who brings over two decades of experience working in high profile positions in the field.

“Already working with a number of major international oil and gas operators in multiple markets, we are gearing up for further growth and will be adding additional recruitment specialists to the team this year.”

Speaking about Drew’s appointment, Iona Currie, Group Recruitment Director at Cammach owner, GEG Capital, said:

“Drew has proven to be an outstanding asset to Team Cammach and the wider GEG Capital portfolio. Since joining, he has driven forward Cammach’s launch of their new Drilling, Wells & Completions Division, showcasing his remarkable leadership and strategic capabilities. With his sights set on continued growth and development, Drew is poised to drive Cammach’s growth in all areas throughout 2023-24.”

Latest stage of Cammach growth strategy

The launch of a dedicated Drilling & Wells division is the latest stage in an ambitious growth strategy for the leading Aberdeen-based specialist Oil and Gas, Renewables and Space Industry recruiter. Former Cammach Managing Director, Iona Currie, who was appointed Group Recruitment Director at Cammach owner, GEG Capital, in November 2022 is tasked with growing the group’s recruitment portfolio both organically and through acquisitions.

Owned by the Roy MacGregor-led investment group, GEG Capital, Cammach is one of Scotland’s leading recruitment agencies. With a reputation for attracting high quality candidates, the company boasts an extensive database of exceptional people in all disciplines and wide network of international connections across the following sectors: Engineering; Drilling & Wells, Administration; Contracts, Cost & Planning; HR & Training; Accountancy & Finance; BD, Sales & Marketing; QHSE; Trades & Industrial; Supply Chain; and IT.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts