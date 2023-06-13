STATS Group signs supply deal with Malaysia’s EPOMS

Pipeline engineering specialist STATS Group (STATS) has signed an exclusive supply agreement for its products and services with Malaysia’s E&P O&M Services (EPOMS).

EPOMS provides integrated frontline operations and maintenance services for oil and gas platforms, floating facilities, associated flowlines and pipelines in Malaysia.

The strategic agreement covers STATS’ innovative range of pipeline hot tapping, plugging and inline isolation services, including its market leading BISEP double block and bleed technology and Remote Tecno Plug system.

STATS has an existing relationship with EPOMS and previously completed a workscope which included the isolation and reinstatement leak-testing of a 12” shutdown valve on the EPOMS-operated Larut A platform, offshore Malaysia.

On the project, STATS supplied a DNV type approved Remote Tecno Plug® to provide a fully monitored, leak-tight dual seal isolation of the pressurised oil export pipeline, providing safe worksite conditions to allow the shutdown valve to be removed and replaced.

Established in 1998 and based in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, STATS Group provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

STATS Group employs more than 340 staff in the UK, Australia, the Middle East, Malaysia and North America and in 2021 recorded revenues of just under £50 million.

Over the last 25 years the company has gained an excellent reputation for providing expertise and developing innovative products which enhance safety and environmental performance, reduce system or plant downtime, improve asset performance, and support decommissioning and abandonment.

At a signing of the exclusive supply agreement in Kuala Lumpur, EPOMS was represented by its managing director and CEO Tuan Haji Zulkarnain Ismail, and witnessed by chairman, YM Raja Dato’ Sri Mufik Affandi Bin Raja Khalid.

Tuan Haji Zulkarnain Ismail said: “EPOMS is no longer confined strictly to O&M activities and limited within Malaysian market. Accordingly, EPOMS has rigorously explored new business activities and business ventures as the Company gears up to further expand its growth.

“Therefore, EPOMS welcomes the opportunity to work closely with STATS Group and continue our successful collaboration. As the famous saying goes: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together’.

“STATS is a world-renowned player in providing these niche offerings and EPOMS is committed to representing STATS in Malaysia by providing value added services using their products and solutions.”

Asia Pacific primed for growth

Malaysia and the wider Asian energy sector is a key market for STATS and from its base in Kuala Lumpur the pipeline technology specialist deploys project engineers, technicians and operational support staff across a wide range of pipeline isolation and maintenance activities for onshore, topsides and subsea projects.

With strong tender activity and renewed client confidence, STATS expects revenues in the Asia Pacific region to more than double in the current year and in addition to Malaysia it is pursuing opportunities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, with support from recently appointed South East Asia sales manager, Boyke Sembiring, who is based in Jakarta.

STATS regional manager for Asia Pacific region, Gareth Campbell, said: “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with EPOMS and this exclusive supply agreement is an exciting and natural development which will benefit both companies.

“EPOMS is ambitious and forward looking and its ethos of providing true value and real solutions is very much one that chimes with our own outlook and approach to client service. We are looking forward to working with EPOMS on major pipeline isolation contracts in Malaysia and further afield.”

EPOMS was incorporated 2012 as a wholly owned subsidiary of PETRONAS to undertake Operations & Maintenance (O&M) activities of assigned floaters by clients.

By early 2022, EPOMS was established as a leading O&M solution provider in Malaysia and was providing more than 60% of outsourced O&M activities on behalf of Shell, PETRONAS Carigali, Vestigo Petroleum, International Petroleum Corporation, Yinson and PETRONAS.

EPOMS was divested from PETRONAS in March 2022 as part of PETRONAS’ policy of continuously reviewing its business portfolio to ensure a better fit in its growth strategy and was then acquired by Janamurni.