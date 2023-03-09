Silver lining as STATS Group marks 25th anniversary with 20% revenue growth forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Silver lining as STATS Group marks 25th anniversary with 20% revenue growth forecast

By STATS Group
09/03/2023, 7:15 am
© Supplied by Sure Public RelationPipeline engineering specialist Stats Group.
Pipeline engineering specialist, STATS Group (STATS), will celebrate 25 years in business with an expected 20% rise in revenue and an increase in its headcount to 400 staff.

Established in February 1998, STATS is now a leading global supplier of pipeline intervention solutions to the energy industry, with its headquarters near Aberdeen, Scotland, and operations in Canada, USA, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Australia.

Its core business remains in the operational maintenance of oil and gas pipeline and piping infrastructure, but STATS is also attracting new clients engaged in energy transition because of its emission-reducing technologies and associated ESG benefits.

In 2021 STATS posted annual revenues of just under £50 million and expects to improve on that performance when reporting its 2022 figures, laying the foundation for further growth in its 25th anniversary year and beyond.

STATS Group Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Howarth, said: “We’re experiencing substantial growth, particularly in North America and the Middle East, and are expecting that revenues will grow by some 20% in 2023, adding to what has already been a successful 2021/22.

© Supplied by Stats Group
Stats Group chief executive Leigh Howarth.

“There’s a growing market awareness of the integrity of our patented equipment and the sustainability features offered by our technologies, particularly in helping reduce carbon emissions for our clients.

“The decommissioning of oil and gas assets and repurposing of infrastructure for use in generating and storing renewable energy is another important area where STATS will play a key role as operators continue their energy transition journey.”

New markets will also play a role in future growth, with STATS increasingly being called upon to support major gas transmission networks in the UK, which echoes the success of its North American business in supporting land-based strategic gas infrastructure operators.

Howarth continued: “We’ve already had some initial success with our BISEP technology and hot tapping capability being used on a major UK gas transmission line project, which mirrors a longer and successful track record of gas transmission related work in North America.

“As our technology becomes better understood and accepted in this sector, we believe that over the next 10 years we can secure a substantial market share of work on the UK and European gas transmission networks.”

Buoyed by a strong pipeline of project work in the year ahead, STATS is expecting to hire an additional 60 staff of which around 20% will be graduate trainees, and steps are being taken to expand the company’s global footprint with the opening of another strategic base.

“Investment in training and the development of our staff has been a central tenet throughout STATS’ 25 years in business, ensuring we have highly competent teams who really understand our technology and its application to clients’ needs,” added Howarth.

“As part of our localisation strategy, we’ll be recruiting up to 60 new staff across our operating regions to support and enhance our reach into the global pipeline market.

“In our first 25 years we’ve passed many important operational and commercial milestones and we’re excited about the opportunities which lie ahead in the next quarter of a century, both in traditional oil and gas sectors and the lower-carbon economy.”

