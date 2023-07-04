Summer Health – TAC Healthcare

Most of us look forward to the summer months when we can enjoy the summer sun and outdoor activities, whether at home or abroad. But what should you be aware of to make sure you stay safe and make the most of the better weather?

Sun can be beneficial for helping your body create vitamin D and promoting feelings of general wellbeing. It also comes with downsides such as sunburn, heat exposure and even skin cancer. So how do we get the balance right?

Staying safe in the sun doesn’t mean staying out of the sun – if you follow a few simple guidelines you can keep enjoying the sunny weather.

Protect your skin

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK and rates continue to rise, with at least 100,000 new cases diagnosed each year. The UK has seen an increase in melanoma skin cancer of over 140% since the 1990s – with the incidence in males almost tripling.

Use a sunscreen with UVA/UVB. A high factor sunscreen such as SPF 30 or 50 will give you more protection and you should apply it before leaving the house. Most of us don’t wear enough sunscreen and how much you apply depends on where on the body. A rule of thumb is a 10p size amount for your face and double this amount for each part of your body. Remember to top this up over the day especially if you are swimming or sweating.

The sun is strongest between 11:00 and 15:00 so try to spend some time in the shade or indoors during this time. Babies and toddlers should be kept out of strong direct sunlight, even with protection.

For extra protection, wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face. T-shirts and UV protection clothes are great for keeping your shoulders, chest and back from getting too exposed and burning.

Drink plenty of water!

Sweating keeps us cool, but it also means we lose water much more quickly than normal. This can lead to dehydration, which can then lead to other problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We should be drinking two litres of water a day, but you might need to drink more if it’s hotter or you are doing activities. Signs of dehydration include headache, feeling tired, dry lips, and nausea.

Surviving hay fever

Hay fever can make the summer months miserable. As the pollen count rises with the warm, humid weather, you might find that you are sneezing, coughing, have red/itchy/eyes, itchy throat and have headaches.

Try reducing exposure to pollen by keeping windows closed during the day and into the evening, wearing wraparound sunglasses, showering when you get home and don’t hang the washing out to dry. You can also speak to your pharmacist for advice on antihistamines, nasal sprays, and eye drops. These can give relief as well as block the symptoms.

Bugs!

The summer sun means more beasties. Bites and stings from wasps, ticks and midges are common, so what can you do to protect yourself?

Be aware of insect hotspots such as outdoor eating spaces, gardens, long grassy areas, and stagnant water. Wear an insect repellent spray, patches or wristband and avoid strongly perfumed products as these can attract the bugs. Cover up by wearing shoes, long sleeves, and trousers, especially if you are going walking long grassland.

If you do get bitten, simple first aid should be enough. Insect bite cream, antihistamines and ice packs can help take heat and swelling out of the area. Ticks wait on vegetation for a host to pass by and are most active between spring and autumn. It is important to check your body regularly for ticks when outdoors and again when you get home. Ticks vary in size and prefer warm, moist places on the body – check for anything as small as a freckle or speck of dirt.

Ticks need careful removal with a special tool that you can get from most pharmacies. If you have severe swelling, redness that spreads or if you feel unwell, see your doctor as soon as possible.

Being aware of any potential issues and how to deal with them means we can all make the most of the better weather while it lasts!