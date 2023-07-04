ASCO: Communication is critical when it comes to safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ASCO: Communication is critical when it comes to safety

By Steve Mitchell, Group Operations & HSSEQ Director - ASCO
04/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ASCOSteve Mitchell, Group Operations & HSSEQ Director - ASCO.
At ASCO, safety excellence is one of our fundamental obsessions. It’s an integral part of our company culture, and we strive to embed it in every aspect of our operations.

In doing so, we prioritise preventing incidents and protecting the well-being of our colleagues.

However, in the current demanding operational environment, compounded by the aftermath of the pandemic, rising living costs, and geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain companies continue to face pressure to save on costs while still investing in new technology and sustainable business practices.

This can create significant challenges for organisations and individual employees, but this must not result in health and safety being compromised.

Our commitment to safety is realised by promoting open and transparent communication, which is crucial to engaging employees to create a healthy, safe, and productive workplace.

It plays an essential part in ensuring roles and directions are understood, avoiding unsafe practices, flagging potential risks, and helping us learn about the hazards that our teams encounter during their working day.

Live Safe, Work Safe

Our Live Safe, Work Safe culture is integrated at all levels of the business, reflecting a collective commitment to safety.

As an early adopter of the IOGP Life Saving Rules, these still play a key role in educating our teams on workplace health and safety.

Our CEO, Peter France, and the ASCO Management Board, consistently emphasise taking personal responsibility for maintaining a safe working environment, as we believe every employee, regardless of their position, is responsible for safety.

This feeling of personal responsibility is driven by ongoing consultation and communication to ensure everyone fully understands their obligation to protect themselves and others.

Trust is paramount to this, and we have found that employee engagement is the most effective way to build it.

Our senior leaders engage in person at our operational locations to understand potential risks and challenges first-hand.

Anticipating and preventing incidents

Looking ahead to anticipate and prevent incidents is an important task for us.

We find that mentoring between experienced and new employees is vital to passing down knowledge and instilling a healthy level of chronic unease.

As employers, we have a duty of care to educate our teams and provide them with the right skills and awareness to take ownership of the hazards they might see and ensure they feel empowered to stop the job if necessary.

Robust processes, procedures, and a clear understanding of roles, ensures our people are prepared and enhance our ability to respond efficiently to incidents if they occur.

Continuous improvement is necessary, and our new Leading by Example training equips our line managers to effectively deliver fundamental safety exercises.

During the training, we share what we expect to be covered during our toolbox talks, focusing on drawing attention to risks and discussing mitigation strategies.

Delivery of these is important, but attention to detail and engagement can erode over time.

Getting to know your team helps to understand why individuals may be less engaged and, if they are, how this could impact safety. Helping supervisors recognise these signs allows timely intervention to prevent incidents.

Recognising mental health

Operating in a health and safety-focused industry, we also recognise that mental health can significantly impact physical well-being and the ability to safely carry out work.

Therefore, we have invested in providing support, including mental health first aiders across the organisation, an employee assistance programme, and a mental health mobile app accessible to all employees.

We aim to ensure our colleagues and their families feel supported in difficult times and know that help is always available.

Our commitment to health and safety must remain deeply ingrained in our culture, with a strong emphasis on continuous improvement.

By prioritising safety at every level of our operations, engaging employees, and addressing the impact of mental health, we strive to create a workplace where every individual will return home safely, both physically and mentally, at the end of each day.

