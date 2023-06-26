AllSurplus.com partners with Aaron Industrial Solutions to sell unused Linde Engineering ethylene plant components

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AllSurplus.com partners with Aaron Industrial Solutions to sell unused Linde Engineering ethylene plant components

By Ryan Duff
26/06/2023, 7:00 am
AllSurplus.com partners with Aaron Industrial Solutions to sell unused components from a Linde Engineering ethylene plant.

AllSurplus.com, the world’s leading online marketplace for business surplus assets, has partnered with Aaron Industrial Solutions, a global equipment auction and asset management company, to sell unused components from a Linde Engineering ethylene plant.

The sale will encompass a wide range of asset types across numerous industrial sectors, with items located in 17 countries spanning three continents.

The ethylene plant has the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of ethylene per year.

This is a rare opportunity for a company that needs inventory and equipment to ramp up its ethylene production.

Not only are prices below market value for new equipment, it could otherwise take as much as 18 months to receive orders on newly manufactured items ordered today, because of supply chain disruptions.

Extending the lives of these unused items also eliminates the need to extract additional natural resources to manufacture new materials.

Current items include:

  • Hydrogen receivers, phase separators, heat exchangers, process vessels, dosing skids & tanks
  • Low pressurised flat bottom API 620/625 cold storage tanks
  • Auxiliary high pressure steam boilers
  • Condensate treatment and demineralised water units
  • Condensate lift systems
  • Cooling tower package
  • Hydrogen compressor skids
  • Air compressor skids
  • Continuous duty flue gas fan skids
  • Sulzer HSB, BBS, GSG & JVCR pumps
  • MV & LV motors, variable speed drives, soft starters & cable
  • Pipe, fittings, valves, flares, silencers, accessories
  • Flow, temperature, pressure, level, gas/flame & other instruments
  • Alimak SE 1600kg explosion proof industrial elevator
  • Analysers, sampling and machine monitoring systems
  • and much more.
For more information and to view the available equipment, go to Online Auction assets and Make an Offer assets.

 

