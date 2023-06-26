AllSurplus.com partners with Aaron Industrial Solutions to sell unused Linde Engineering ethylene plant components

AllSurplus.com, the world’s leading online marketplace for business surplus assets, has partnered with Aaron Industrial Solutions, a global equipment auction and asset management company, to sell unused components from a Linde Engineering ethylene plant.
The sale will encompass a wide range of asset types across numerous industrial sectors, with items located in 17 countries spanning three continents.
The ethylene plant has the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of ethylene per year.
This is a rare opportunity for a company that needs inventory and equipment to ramp up its ethylene production.
Not only are prices below market value for new equipment, it could otherwise take as much as 18 months to receive orders on newly manufactured items ordered today, because of supply chain disruptions.
Extending the lives of these unused items also eliminates the need to extract additional natural resources to manufacture new materials.
Current items include:
- Hydrogen receivers, phase separators, heat exchangers, process vessels, dosing skids & tanks
- Low pressurised flat bottom API 620/625 cold storage tanks
- Auxiliary high pressure steam boilers
- Condensate treatment and demineralised water units
- Condensate lift systems
- Cooling tower package
- Hydrogen compressor skids
- Air compressor skids
- Continuous duty flue gas fan skids
- Sulzer HSB, BBS, GSG & JVCR pumps
- MV & LV motors, variable speed drives, soft starters & cable
- Pipe, fittings, valves, flares, silencers, accessories
- Flow, temperature, pressure, level, gas/flame & other instruments
- Alimak SE 1600kg explosion proof industrial elevator
- Analysers, sampling and machine monitoring systems
- and much more.
For more information and to view the available equipment, go to Online Auction assets and Make an Offer assets.