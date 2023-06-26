AllSurplus.com partners with Aaron Industrial Solutions to sell unused Linde Engineering ethylene plant components

An error occurred. Please try again.

AllSurplus.com, the world’s leading online marketplace for business surplus assets, has partnered with Aaron Industrial Solutions, a global equipment auction and asset management company, to sell unused components from a Linde Engineering ethylene plant.

The sale will encompass a wide range of asset types across numerous industrial sectors, with items located in 17 countries spanning three continents.

The ethylene plant has the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of ethylene per year.

This is a rare opportunity for a company that needs inventory and equipment to ramp up its ethylene production.

Not only are prices below market value for new equipment, it could otherwise take as much as 18 months to receive orders on newly manufactured items ordered today, because of supply chain disruptions.

Extending the lives of these unused items also eliminates the need to extract additional natural resources to manufacture new materials.

Current items include:

Hydrogen receivers, phase separators, heat exchangers, process vessels, dosing skids & tanks

Low pressurised flat bottom API 620/625 cold storage tanks

Auxiliary high pressure steam boilers

Condensate treatment and demineralised water units

Condensate lift systems

Cooling tower package

Hydrogen compressor skids

Air compressor skids

Continuous duty flue gas fan skids

Sulzer HSB, BBS, GSG & JVCR pumps

MV & LV motors, variable speed drives, soft starters & cable

Pipe, fittings, valves, flares, silencers, accessories

Flow, temperature, pressure, level, gas/flame & other instruments

Alimak SE 1600kg explosion proof industrial elevator

Analysers, sampling and machine monitoring systems

and much more.

© Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com © Supplied by AllSurplus.com

For more information and to view the available equipment, go to Online Auction assets and Make an Offer assets.