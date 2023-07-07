Science Skills Academy under the microscope

The Science Skills Academy (SSA) is a ground-breaking rural initiative introducing the world of science and technology to primary and secondary pupils in the Highland region.

Its success lies in its innovative approach to STEM education. With a commitment to accessibility, the SSA has worked with over 98% of schools across the broad geography of the Highland region.

SSA is marking a milestone with more than 20,000 engagements with young people, teachers and their families through specially designed Newton Rooms. From exploring renewable energy and salmon farming, to unravelling the mysteries of rocket launches, students have not only gained hands-on experience but also had the opportunity to listen to passionate young professionals who work in these industries.

SSA plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry and STEM skills in rural areas. With Scotland on the cusp of unprecedented investments in various sectors such as hydrogen, renewables, offshore wind, marine biotechnology, space, and advanced technology, the demand for skilled workers is set to rocket.

Morven Fancey, head of universities, education, and skills at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), said: “To fully capitalise on emerging opportunities – many of which will land in the Highlands and Islands – a robust pipeline of talented young individuals with aptitude in STEM fields is vital. We are looking for industry partners and organisations across all STEM sectors to collaborate, invest in, and nurture a shared, strategic approach to our STEM skills development.

“SSA presents a massive opportunity for employers to stimulate interest in their respective industries and cultivate skills at an early stage. Together, we can kindle curiosity, create a skilled workforce, and ensure that no talent goes untapped for emerging industries. Critically, every child deserves an equal opportunity to explore their potential as the next generation of scientists, engineers, and skilled workers across a wide range of sectors, regardless of their location.”

Since its inception in 2017, the SSA has thrived with the support of HIE, the Highland Council and with funding from the Scottish Government through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal. A close partnership with the University of the Highlands and Islands ensures a seamless transition for STEM-interested pupils into apprenticeships and further education.

Our Renewable Energy module is a fantastic introduction to the sector for secondary 1 and 2 pupils. Since 2020, over 2,700 young people have explored energy sources and transfer of energy, learned how to generate electricity, and experimented with wind and water turbines.

Teacher feedback: “A really positive experience. The pupils learned a lot about energy and different renewable energy sources. Highly recommended to others!”

SSA has recently partnered with the Glasgow Science Centre and is exploring plans to widen its reach into the Northern and Western Isles and Moray.

To unlock Scotland’s full STEM potential, both the public and private sectors must invest further. By fostering the growth of new industries and nurturing and retaining young talent, Scotland can position itself as a global leader in STEM fields. SSA already stands testament to the transformative power of collaboration and shared vision.

Find out more: www.scienceskillsacademy.co.uk/get-involved/ Get in touch with SSA STEM engagement manager: emma.plato@hient.co.uk