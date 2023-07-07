Science Skills Academy under the microscope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Science Skills Academy under the microscope

By Highlands and Islands Enterprise
07/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Highlands and IslandPupils' engagement with science, technology, engineering and mathematics will pay dividends in the long-term for future job opportunities.
The Science Skills Academy (SSA) is a ground-breaking rural initiative introducing the world of science and technology to primary and secondary pupils in the Highland region.

Its success lies in its innovative approach to STEM education. With a commitment to accessibility, the SSA has worked with over 98% of schools across the broad geography of the Highland region.

SSA is marking a milestone with more than 20,000 engagements with young people, teachers and their families through specially designed Newton Rooms. From exploring renewable energy and salmon farming, to unravelling the mysteries of rocket launches, students have not only gained hands-on experience but also had the opportunity to listen to passionate young professionals who work in these industries.

SSA plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry and STEM skills in rural areas. With Scotland on the cusp of unprecedented investments in various sectors such as hydrogen, renewables, offshore wind, marine biotechnology, space, and advanced technology, the demand for skilled workers is set to rocket.

Morven Fancey, head of universities, education, and skills at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), said: “To fully capitalise on emerging opportunities – many of which will land in the Highlands and Islands – a robust pipeline of talented young individuals with aptitude in STEM fields is vital. We are looking for industry partners and organisations across all STEM sectors to collaborate, invest in, and nurture a shared, strategic approach to our STEM skills development.

“SSA presents a massive opportunity for employers to stimulate interest in their respective industries and cultivate skills at an early stage. Together, we can kindle curiosity, create a skilled workforce, and ensure that no talent goes untapped for emerging industries. Critically, every child deserves an equal opportunity to explore their potential as the next generation of scientists, engineers, and skilled workers across a wide range of sectors, regardless of their location.”

Since its inception in 2017, the SSA has thrived with the support of HIE, the Highland Council and with funding from the Scottish Government through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal. A close partnership with the University of the Highlands and Islands ensures a seamless transition for STEM-interested pupils into apprenticeships and further education.

Our Renewable Energy module is a fantastic introduction to the sector for secondary 1 and 2 pupils. Since 2020, over 2,700 young people have explored energy sources and transfer of energy, learned how to generate electricity, and experimented with wind and water turbines.
Teacher feedback: “A really positive experience. The pupils learned a lot about energy and different renewable energy sources. Highly recommended to others!”

SSA has recently partnered with the Glasgow Science Centre and is exploring plans to widen its reach into the Northern and Western Isles and Moray.

To unlock Scotland’s full STEM potential, both the public and private sectors must invest further. By fostering the growth of new industries and nurturing and retaining young talent, Scotland can position itself as a global leader in STEM fields. SSA already stands testament to the transformative power of collaboration and shared vision.

Find out more: www.scienceskillsacademy.co.uk/get-involved/ Get in touch with SSA STEM engagement manager: emma.plato@hient.co.uk

