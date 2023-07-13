Australia’s biggest hydrogen programme at 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia’s biggest hydrogen programme at 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

By Reporter
13/07/2023, 6:30 am
© Supplied by Hydrogen Connect SumHydrogen Connect Summit 2023.
Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023.

6-7 Sept 2023 | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Pre-Summit Workshops & Site Tours on 5 September 2023 (limited spots)

Premier Partner:

Energy Voice is proud to be a Supporting Partner on Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. Energy Voice is excited to offer its industry network a Special 20% Discount off Summit registration.

To take advantage of this offer please register via this unique registration link and enter Discount Code: EV20%

RE: Program Format and Key Themes to be Addressed at Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023

Following the success of the 2022 Summit, the 2023 program has been designed to scope the pressing issues for upstream, mid-stream, downstream and finance offtake proponents in Australia and Asia. We are featuring:

  • 3 tech tours – limited attendance – first-come first-served
  • 8 workshops – limited attendance – first-come first-served
  • 8 roundtable parallel discussions
  • 13 parallel and plenary panel discussions
  • 1 Start-up Pitch Battle

These varied sessions are designed to ensure delegates can be heard, network and contribute to the conversations scoping:

Standards Compliance | Policy Challenges and Opportunities | Storage Innovations | Transmission | Grant Funding Opportunities | International and Domestic Investment Appetite | Pricing Solutions and Innovations | Social License Success Stories | Skills Investment | Codes of Best Practice | Guarantee of Origin Mechanisms for Hard to Abate Sectors and Export | Logistics and Mobility Offtake | Land Demand | Water, Critical Minerals and Renewables Supply Chain Capacity | Domestic Demand and Existing Networks | Refuelling | Contracting and Requisites to Achieve Financial Close | Aviation and e-Fuels | and more…

BY INDUSTRY, FOR INDUSTRY

With an impressive line-up of speakers which is growing daily. Register for the 2023 Summit today!

VIEW THE 60+ SPEAKERS ALREADY CONFIRMED

WITH A FURTHER 40 SPEAKERS STILL IN THE PIPELINE!

© Supplied by Hydrogen Connect Sum
Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023.

Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours – Tuesday 5th September 2023

There is a range of separately bookable Workshops & Technical Tours on offer at this year’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. The Pre-Summit Workshops & Tours (on Tues 5th Sept) provide delegates with the opportunity to discuss pressing topics in a practical, interactive, and learning oriented 4-hour workshop setting.

Delegate numbers are limited, and registrations will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. Feedback from the workshops will be relayed into the Summit Roundtable Discussions in the Plenary Session on Weds 6 Sept.

2023 HYDROGEN CONNECT SUMMIT PARTNERS

SPONSORSHIP & EXHIBITION OPPORTUNITIES

Get involved early and make Hydrogen Connect Summit part of your strategic marketing plan for 2023. Gain access to a database of 12,000+ key hydrogen decision makers across Queensland & Australia.

To discuss any of the opportunities outlined in our 2023 PARTNERSHIP PROSPECTUS or to tailor a package to suit your specific requirements, please contact:

Phil McDermott: m: +61 491 209 066 | e: sponex@hydrogenconnect.com.au

  • What? 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023
  • When? 6-7 September 2023 (Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours on 5 September)
  • Where? Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
  • Who? 600+ C Suite Executives, Heads of Department, Academic Professionals, Senior Management representing upstream, mid-stream and down-stream layers across Australia’s Hydrogen supply chain.
  • How? Register Now & SAVE!

