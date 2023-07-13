Australia’s biggest hydrogen programme at 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

6-7 Sept 2023 | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Pre-Summit Workshops & Site Tours on 5 September 2023 (limited spots)

RE: Program Format and Key Themes to be Addressed at Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023

Following the success of the 2022 Summit, the 2023 program has been designed to scope the pressing issues for upstream, mid-stream, downstream and finance offtake proponents in Australia and Asia. We are featuring:

3 tech tours – limited attendance – first-come first-served

8 workshops – limited attendance – first-come first-served

8 roundtable parallel discussions

13 parallel and plenary panel discussions

1 Start-up Pitch Battle

These varied sessions are designed to ensure delegates can be heard, network and contribute to the conversations scoping:

Standards Compliance | Policy Challenges and Opportunities | Storage Innovations | Transmission | Grant Funding Opportunities | International and Domestic Investment Appetite | Pricing Solutions and Innovations | Social License Success Stories | Skills Investment | Codes of Best Practice | Guarantee of Origin Mechanisms for Hard to Abate Sectors and Export | Logistics and Mobility Offtake | Land Demand | Water, Critical Minerals and Renewables Supply Chain Capacity | Domestic Demand and Existing Networks | Refuelling | Contracting and Requisites to Achieve Financial Close | Aviation and e-Fuels | and more…

BY INDUSTRY, FOR INDUSTRY

With an impressive line-up of speakers which is growing daily. Register for the 2023 Summit today!

Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours – Tuesday 5th September 2023

There is a range of separately bookable Workshops & Technical Tours on offer at this year’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. The Pre-Summit Workshops & Tours (on Tues 5th Sept) provide delegates with the opportunity to discuss pressing topics in a practical, interactive, and learning oriented 4-hour workshop setting.

Delegate numbers are limited, and registrations will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. Feedback from the workshops will be relayed into the Summit Roundtable Discussions in the Plenary Session on Weds 6 Sept.

2023 HYDROGEN CONNECT SUMMIT PARTNERS

