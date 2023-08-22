Elevate your holiday adventure with BLUETTI’s special vacation subsidy

Unleash the power of your getaway with BLUETTI AC200P Solar Kit.

As the European travel season hits its peak, BLUETTI is thrilled to introduce a tailor-made holiday subsidy program for intrepid adventurers like you.

There’s no better time to enrich your travel escapades than with the BLUETTI AC200P solar generator kit, making your travel more convenient and comfortable.

Exploring boundless horizons with BLUETTI AC200P

Imagine embarking on a six-day journey without worrying about charging your devices or dealing with low battery anxiety. The BLUETTI AC200P liberates you from these concerns, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes and cultural marvels.

This powerful companion is a 2,000W/2,000Wh power station tailored for those who need an off-the-grid power source during camping vacations, road trips or long hiking ventures in the woods.

Why choose BLUETTI AC200P for your holiday adventure?

Power all your devices on the go

With a robust 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery and an efficient 2,000W inverter, the AC200P is the ultimate reservoir of power for your smartphones, laptops, cameras, and even small appliances.

Picture the convenience of running a 70W car fridge for 20 hours, a 1150W coffee maker for 1.5 hours, an 1100W electric grill for 1.5 hours, and a 40W CPAP machine for a remarkable 30 to 40 hours.

With its numerous AC outlets, DC ports, USB ports and two wireless charging pads for easy charging, the AC200P seamlessly adapts to a diverse range of devices.

Furthermore, its 12V/25A RV outlet grants you the power to energize your in-car electronics during road trips.

© Supplied by BLUETTI

Flexible recharging wherever you’re heading

The AC200P boasts an ingenious design that facilitates charging from virtually anywhere. Whether it’s through an AC wall outlet, solar panels, a car lighter port, generators or even a lead-acid battery, the AC200P accommodates them all.

A 400W AC adapter can restore it from empty to full in around 5.5 to 6 hours. Thanks to its remarkable solar compatibility, you can pair it with various solar panels, including the BLUETTI PV200 folding panels, reaching a maximum of 700W for a full recharge within 3.5 to 4 hours.

Enrich your charging experience by exploring dual charging modes, harnessing up to 1200W from dual solar (a special DC Charging Enhancer required), 1,100W from a combination of AC and solar, or 800W from dual AC sources.

The powerhouse allows you to have sustainable and dependable energy while leaving a smaller carbon footprint.

Compact and resilient travel companion

The AC200P is carefully built to withstand dust and water splash. Its LCD screen conveniently displays battery information, helping you monitor power consumption and estimate remaining runtime.

Weighing just 27.5kg, it’s remarkably compact, featuring built-in handles for effortless transportation and storage within your vehicle’s trunk.

When paired with the BLUETTI PV200, this combination becomes the epitome of reliable and easily portable power.

The PV200 flaunts monocrystalline cells with up to 23.4% efficiency and produces 200W power from sunlight. It is coated in ETFE material and equipped with an IP65 junction box to withstand the rigors of travel. Its fold-and-go design also makes it easy to store and transport.

Claim your vacation subsidy before starting a adventure

With an AC200P and PV200 combo, you could unlock the ability to explore remote locales without sacrificing the comforts of modern living.

Embrace the thrill of adventure while ensuring your devices and appliances remain powered. To seize this time-limited opportunity, visit the BLUETTI website and follow the outlined steps to secure your AC200P+3*PV200 package.

Supplies are limited, so act promptly to ensure an electrifying and unforgettable European journey.