Denholm Environmental Limited invests in regional presence to serve a growing demand for its specialist technologies

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has invested more than £500,000 in stepping up its presence in a key emerging overseas market.

Less than a year after completing its first project in Guyana, Inverurie-based Denholm Environmental Limited (a Denholm Energy subsidiary) has made significant investment by committing to a full spread of equipment to be stationed permanently in the region to serve a growing demand for its specialist technologies.

The news is yet another significant step on the international growth journey for the ambitious Aberdeenshire company which also completed its first ever scope of work in Dubai in 2022 and continues to be busy in other areas of the Middle East.

Closer to home, another £1.5 million investment is significantly expanding Denholm Environmental’s fleet of trucks, tankers and more across the UK. The move is in response to a significant uptick in business, particularly in the brewing, distilling and utilities sectors where the company continues to carve an enviable reputation as a go-to, cross sector market leader. Waste to energy project maintenance, including anaerobic digestion units, also make up a large portion of UK work alongside capitalising on opportunities in the offshore production and onshore refining/petrochemical sectors.

The decommissioning market also continues to keep the Denholm Environmental team busy whilst organic growth in the Scottish distilling market has led to good levels of work in 2023.

Denholm Environmental is a leading one-stop, turnkey provider of specialist industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing & distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries including general commercial and domestic clients and works closely with customers to provide bespoke, uncompromising solutions which give the option to combine services whilst considering key issues such as cost and schedule delivery. The company uses state-of-the-art equipment backed by experienced, professional technicians and operatives to deliver solutions which are always tailored to the requirements of each client to ensure a bespoke and professional service is delivered.

As well as headquarters in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire the company also benefits from a unique geographic spread and operates from Invergordon, Grangemouth and Carlisle where the 2022 acquisition of specialist industrial services experts, Andidrain Ltd has acted as a springboard towards further growth in the south of Scotland and England.

Scott Addison, director of sales and business development at Denholm Environmental commented: “The wealth of experience gained here in the UK is standing us in good stead as we diversify our UK income streams and seek to expand our corporate horizons in emerging overseas markets, including Guyana which is a key emerging market for us.”

“The decision to work with a local partner and place kit in Georgetown is a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to the region and this strategy will position us correctly to explore further opportunities in a rapidly emerging market.”

