Denholm Environmental Limited invests in regional presence to serve a growing demand for its specialist technologies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Promoted

Denholm Environmental Limited invests in regional presence to serve a growing demand for its specialist technologies

Reporter
05/09/2023, 7:20 am
© Supplied by Denholm EnvironmentaOutdoor shot of new fleet of equipment by Denholm Environmental.
The investment is yet another significant step on the international growth journey for Denholm Environmental.

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has invested more than £500,000 in stepping up its presence in a key emerging overseas market.

Less than a year after completing its first project in Guyana, Inverurie-based Denholm Environmental Limited (a Denholm Energy subsidiary) has made significant investment by committing to a full spread of equipment to be stationed permanently in the region to serve a growing demand for its specialist technologies.

A significant step on the international growth journey for Denholm Environmental

The news is yet another significant step on the international growth journey for the ambitious Aberdeenshire company which also completed its first ever scope of work in Dubai in 2022 and continues to be busy in other areas of the Middle East.

Closer to home, another £1.5 million investment is significantly expanding Denholm Environmental’s fleet of trucks, tankers and more across the UK. The move is in response to a significant uptick in business, particularly in the brewing, distilling and utilities sectors where the company continues to carve an enviable reputation as a go-to, cross sector market leader.  Waste to energy project maintenance, including anaerobic digestion units, also make up a large portion of UK work alongside capitalising on opportunities in the offshore production and onshore refining/petrochemical sectors.

Fleet of trucks by Denholm Environmental. © Supplied by Denholm Environmenta
Closer to home, another £1.5 million investment is significantly expanding Denholm Environmental’s fleet of trucks, tankers and more across the UK.

The decommissioning market also continues to keep the Denholm Environmental team busy whilst organic growth in the Scottish distilling market has led to good levels of work in 2023.

Denholm Environmental is a leading one-stop, turnkey provider of specialist industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing & distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries including general commercial and domestic clients and works closely with customers to provide bespoke, uncompromising solutions which give the option to combine services whilst considering key issues such as cost and schedule delivery. The company uses state-of-the-art equipment backed by experienced, professional technicians and operatives to deliver solutions which are always tailored to the requirements of each client to ensure a bespoke and professional service is delivered.

Scott Addison © Supplied by Denholm Environmenta
Scott Addison is director of sales and business development at Denholm Environmental.

As well as headquarters in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire the company also benefits from a unique geographic spread and operates from Invergordon, Grangemouth and Carlisle where the 2022 acquisition of specialist industrial services experts, Andidrain Ltd has acted as a springboard towards further growth in the south of Scotland and England.

Scott Addison, director of sales and business development at Denholm Environmental commented: “The wealth of experience gained here in the UK is standing us in good stead as we diversify our UK income streams and seek to expand our corporate horizons in emerging overseas markets, including Guyana which is a key emerging market for us.”

“The decision to work with a local partner and place kit in Georgetown is a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to the region and this strategy will position us correctly to explore further opportunities in a rapidly emerging market.”

To find out more, call +44 (0) 1467 629933 or +44 (0) 1349 854454 or +44 (0) 1324 665577, email inverurie@denholm-enviro.com or visit the Denholm Environmental website.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts