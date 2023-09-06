Striking a balance between security, our goals and affordability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striking a balance between security, our goals and affordability

By Reporter
06/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by WoodWood employees working onsite

As domestic energy security hits the headlines again following the recent licensing announcement from the UK Government, Ellis Renforth, President of Operations for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Wood, explains the need for a more balanced outlook.

As thousands of energy industry leaders descend on Aberdeen for Offshore Europe, the issue of energy security is high on the agenda – and there has never been a better time to focus on how we walk the line between supply, demand and moving to a cleaner future.

The UK and the world needs affordable, reliable energy, produced as cleanly as possible, with decarbonisation at the forefront of industrial operations. That’s a fact.

The question is how. How can the UK energy industry achieve this? The answer is not straightforward. We cannot simply turn the taps off and we cannot immediately stop using oil and gas to heat homes. We can, however, transition safely and reliably, utilising our basin and infrastructure to ensure a balanced, fair approach to transition at pace.

The Climate Change Committee outlined that oil and gas will meet 50% of the UK’s energy needs in the 2030s, and in the 2050s, it will still provide 22% of total energy needs. At the same time, dialogue has continued from both industry and government on the need to reduce our reliance on oil and gas entirely and develop renewable energy. Add the cost-of-living crisis and geopolitical tensions into the mix, and energy security becomes a priority for us all.

To succeed, there are four key enablers that need to work in sync: long-term government policy, continued investment, reliable infrastructure, and the people and skills to ensure delivery.

Last month, the UK Government committed to issuing 100 new production licences in the 2023 Autumn round, stating that approving more oil and gas licenses is “entirely consistent” with reaching net-zero by 2050 and will bolster our energy security, making us less reliant on imports which come with a bigger carbon footprint.

Long-term, stable energy policy leads to confidence in the future of the basin and secures further investment. We are competing for capital on a global scale, but without it, our domestic supply will dwindle, and would lead to the reliance on imports.

The UK has the infrastructure in place, capable of supporting continued domestic production and our net-zero ambitions. A great example of this is the Acorn project. Wood supported the front-end engineering design for the project, which captures carbon at the St Fergus gas terminal then transports and stores it under the North Sea. Acorn CCS will reuse legacy oil and gas infrastructure to transport captured CO2 emissions and has very recently been given vital funding to advance to the next phase and support decarbonisation of energy in Scotland.

Underpinning the drive for energy resilience and net-zero is our people.

We have the expertise right here on our doorstep, and we must continue to develop our current and future workforce and build on the skills and know-how of our people, to safely deliver an integrated energy system combining oil, gas, hydrogen, carbon capture and other clean fuels and materials.

headshot of Ellis Renforth, president of operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Wood © Supplied by Wood
Ellis Renforth is president of operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Wood.

At Wood, we play our part by supporting clients to deliver energy security, globally. We share a commitment to ensuring safe, reliable and sustainable energy production and utilise decades of engineering, procurement and construction management, and operations and maintenance knowledge and expertise to ensure the UK continues to have the energy mix it needs.

We are already on the path to transition. We recognise the enablers needed to ensure its success – investment, government policy, a skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure. Now, it’s time to walk the line, find the balance and showcase the UK as an energy system fit for the future.

Wood is exhibiting at Offshore Europe on stand 3D40. Ellis will be joined by Jenny Stanning, OEUK, Simon Roddy, Shell, Alan Murray, Kellas Midstream and Steve Nicol, Wood in a plenary panel session on Wednesday September 6 11.30am to discuss the energy security balance.

