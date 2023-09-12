Scottish SpaceTech scaleup Krucial secures $3.7 million funding to accelerate growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish SpaceTech scaleup Krucial secures $3.7 million funding to accelerate growth

12/09/2023, 1:37 pm
© Supplied by KrucialKrucial co-founders Allan Cannon and Kevin Quillien.
Krucial co-founders Allan Cannon and Kevin Quillien.

Scottish scaleup Krucial, which utilises space technology to provide digital solutions, has secured further funding of more than $3.7 million as it continues to expand into international markets.

The investment was led by existing investor the Scottish National Investment Bank, joined by the University of Strathclyde, Scottish Enterprise, and Dubai-based space and technology investor AzurX.

It takes the total amount raised by Krucial to date to more than $7.5 million following seed investment in July 2021 of $3.8m.

The investment will be used to accelerate growth in core markets including energy, rail, aquaculture and agriculture in the UK and internationally.

Krucial already works with clients in several industries and recently announced it was working with Mowi, the world’s largest producer of farm-raised salmon, to continuously and accurately monitor key environmental parameters to benefit fish welfare.

The company has also recently announced a host of strategic partnerships with organisations including Netherlands-based Amphibious Energy, which provides renewable energy to offshore and onshore locations, and Scottish telecoms specialist Logicomms.

Krucial, founded by space experts Allan Cannon and Kevin Quillien, provides digital solutions that enable access to mission-critical data for industries with remote and hard-to-reach assets.

Using a combination of state-of-the-art satellite and cellular technology combined with internet of things (IoT) devices and cloud services, Krucial offers a full end-to-end digital infrastructure to connect operations from anywhere on earth.

In practice, this enables enterprises and solution providers to build solutions on the Krucial connectivity platform and deploy the latest IoT technology on sites and assets with no existing communications infrastructure – meaning operators can get continuous data insights no matter the location or conditions.

Krucial co-founder and CEO Allan Cannon said: “This funding is a clear vote of confidence in Krucial’s cutting-edge solution – especially given wider macroeconomic conditions. The ambition, potential and performance of Krucial to this point has proven our value to investors, who are backing us to take the next steps towards digitising the planet.

“We know that tackling the most important issues of our time – from climate change to food security – requires innovative thinking and big ideas. This latest investment will unlock a host of new opportunities both in the UK and internationally in the $400bn enterprise IoT market. While we’re a Scottish-based company, we’re global in outlook, and are aware of just how excited international partners are by our solution.

“As we scale even further, our priority in the coming 12-18 months will be to accelerate growth by delivering on our ambitious business plan and continue providing solutions that are transforming enterprise performance and sustainability. The opportunity in front of us is significant, and we intend

on taking full advantage of the trust shown in us by our investors to continue delivering digital transformation for partners and customers globally.”

Simon Comer, Director of Sustainable Investment at the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “Krucial’s continued growth is an excellent example of the exciting opportunities emerging from Scotland’s technology ecosystem. The company’s highly innovative solutions have an important role to play in improving connectivity in a wide range of industries across the globe. Its new partnerships with companies like Mowi and Logicomms demonstrate the diversity and expansion potential of its offering. Our funding will help maximise this potential, not only in the UK but enabling this Scottish-based business to increase its impact in the international marketplace.”

Meryl Levington, Director of Innovation and Industry Engagement at the University of Strathclyde, said: “Strathclyde Inspire, the University’s flagship entrepreneurship programme, offers entrepreneurial training and opportunities to every student, staff member and alumnus.

“Krucial is a hugely exciting spin-in company from Strathclyde whose innovative, space-based technology-led solutions offer real value to a wide range of customers and huge global potential.

“The University is delighted to support the company’s growth and ambitions through our Strathclyde Inspire Investment Fund, and, through its links with our academic staff, to collaborate with the company on its research work.”

Kerry Sharp, Director of Entrepreneurship and Investment at Scottish Enterprise said: “Supporting ambitious Scottish companies to scale and grow globally is something we at Scottish Enterprise are incredibly passionate about.

“Krucial’s innovative technology has the potential to deliver enhanced digital connectivity across numerous industries and sectors. Scottish Enterprise has been pleased to provide a wide range of services to Krucial and we look forward to continuing work with the company as it continues its international journey.”

Anna Hazlett, Principal and Founder at AzurX, said: “The Middle East region presents a significant opportunity for KRUCIAL products and services, and the requirement for IoT products and services in energy infrastructures is substantial. We also see great opportunity to support the evolution of ‘smart cities’ using digital infrastructure for day-to-day city and urban functions across the region, in addition to the global agricultural sector. This investment marks a first for AzurX in the $400bn enterprise IoT market, and one we are excited about developing with the team.”

UK-based law firm Burness Paull advised on the investment.

