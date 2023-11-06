Winter Preparedness: Ensuring Energy Workers’ Health in Cold Environments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winter Preparedness: Ensuring Energy Workers’ Health in Cold Environments

By Alan Dickson (CMFOH) – Head of Industrial Hygiene, TAC Healthcare
06/11/2023, 10:00 am
© Supplied by TAC HealthcareTo go with story by Alan Dickson. Winter Preparedness: Ensuring Energy Workers? Health in Cold Environments Picture shows; Offshore worker. N/A. Supplied by TAC Healthcare Date; Unknown
Winter poses a unique set of challenges for the energy sector, especially for those stationed on offshore assets. As the temperature drops, energy workers face increased health risks in cold environments, a concern that should not be taken lightly.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), between 2019 and 2020, there were approximately 28,300 excess winter deaths in the UK. Such figures underscore the importance of winter preparedness in occupational settings.

Cold-related illnesses such as hypothermia, frostbite, and cold-induced asthma can seriously impair a worker’s health and ability to perform tasks. Another aspect to consider is the heightened health risk when using vibrating hand tools in cold conditions, as this can intensify the risks of Hand-Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS). The HSE’s guide on hand-arm vibration highlights the importance of aiding employees in maintaining good blood circulation. Measures include ensuring they remain warm and dry; giving up or reducing smoking, as it diminishes blood flow; and massaging and exercising fingers during work breaks.

To mitigate these risks, regular health surveillance becomes pivotal. Surveillance during winter months may involve special attention to cold-related illnesses, such as monitoring for signs of reduced circulation, numbness, or discolouration in extremities. Periodic checks for cold-induced respiratory issues can be integral in early detection and prevention of worker impairment.

Moreover, the right personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential. The HSE advises wearing at least three layers of clothing when working in cold conditions: a base layer that wicks away sweat, an insulating layer to trap warmth, and an outer layer to protect against wind and rain. Regular breaks in warm shelters can further reduce exposure and offer workers an opportunity to warm up and hydrate.

It’s essential to note the role of training and awareness in these situations. Employees should be trained to recognise the early symptoms of cold-induced ailments and to act swiftly. Awareness campaigns could be instrumental in empowering workers to make informed decisions regarding their well-being.

Employers can support winter preparedness by engaging in thorough risk assessments. As outlined by HSE guidelines, this involves evaluating environmental factors such as wind speed, moisture, and ambient temperature, combined with the type and duration of tasks being performed. Such an assessment can inform necessary adaptations in work schedules, PPE requirements, and shelter provisions.

For energy sector workers, specific challenges such as offshore cold winds or the metal structures of oil rigs that can accentuate cold conditions need special attention. Continuous feedback from employees on the frontline is crucial. They can offer invaluable insights into the practical challenges faced and suggest improvements to safety protocols.

As winter looms, ensuring the health and safety of energy workers in cold environments becomes a pressing concern. Employers, equipped with the guidance from institutions like the HSE and backed by occupational healthcare providers, have a responsibility to act. After all, preparedness not only ensures the health and well-being of workers but also the smooth and efficient functioning of the energy sector.

