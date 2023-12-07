Adopting an integration approach to accelerate climate goal progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adopting an integration approach to accelerate climate goal progress

By Richard Knox, CEO, Verlume
07/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by VerlumeTo go with story by Richard Knox. Adopting an integration approach to accelerate climate goal progress Picture shows; Richard Knox, CEO, Verlume. N/A. Supplied by Verlume Date; Unknown
As we near the end of 2023 with energy transition at the fore of the COP28 conference, it is a good opportunity to reflect on current actions being taken to reach net zero.

Recently, the State of Climate Action report found that global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C are too slow, with progress lagging across almost every indicator. The report is one of many reminders that we need to accelerate the energy transition.

There has been positive progress with Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem, announcing new rules for renewables projects where, if projects are ready, then they are fast-tracked. If they are not ready or are unsuitable, they will be scrapped – removing so-called ‘zombie’ projects. Previously, projects saw up to a 15-year wait for network connection which has now rightly been accelerated given the urgency of progress.

The UK Government has also raised the maximum price that renewables can achieve in Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions within the next allocation, Allocation Round 6 (AR6), lifting the fixed wind strike price by 66% and floating wind by 52%.

Despite this progress, the Scottish supply chain needs a significant process reset to strengthen our business case in renewables, moving as quickly as possible otherwise this work will be undertaken elsewhere. Scotland is a small country that has made significant impact, leading technical innovation since the Industrial Revolution. I believe Scotland is capable of doing this again in the next Industrial Revolution – the energy transition.

My suggestion is taking a system integration approach as demonstrated recently in a Dutch pilot offshore wind licencing round. In that case, non-pricing factors were considered including how power fluctuations, intermittency and curtailment can be addressed before grid connection to take some ‘strain’ out of the system.

Curtailment, when a wind farm is capable of exporting power to the grid but the grid is not capable of accepting it, should concern us all. Operators are paid not to produce this power under current UK CfD rules, an issue estimated to grow 10-fold to 40TWh per annum or more by 2035. To optimise wind farms, this should not be happening. There should be strategic energy management where power is stored, releasing the energy to the grid when required.

This system integration business model adoption would not only transform practices but encourage local supply chain to offer new products and services, rather than competing purely on price with an existing supplier base of existing equipment.

A report by Global Energy Monitor shows China is set to reach wind and solar targets five years ahead of schedule, should we need any reminders that this is a race not a journey where an integration approach is required imminently.

The UK could define best practice, creating economic mechanisms to allow energy system upgrades through a multi-vector approach i.e., storage plus co-location of generation sources (solar, wave, tidal). This would set us apart as we look to 2024, allowing our local supply chain to utilise valuable marine renewable energy sector strengths, a sector which has struggled to be economically viable at scale.

