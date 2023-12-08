Energy transactions help to drive a record year of deals for Johnston Carmichael’s corporate finance team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy transactions help to drive a record year of deals for Johnston Carmichael’s corporate finance team

By Johnston Carmichael
08/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Roddie Reid/ DCTNorth Sea M&A deals. Graphic by Roddie Reid/ DCT
North Sea M&A deals. Graphic by Roddie Reid/ DCT

Energy transactions helped to drive a record year of deals for Johnston Carmichael’s corporate finance team. M&A activity in the sector accounted for about a third of the team’s £600m-plus of deals in the financial year ending 31 May 2023.

In total the corporate finance team, led by Graham Alexander, partner and Head of Corporate Finance, delivered 43 deals with a total value of £617m in the firm’s last financial year.

This figure includes 15 transactions in energy, infrastructure, and sustainability (EIS) which together had a combined value of £200m. Graham Alexander, partner and Head of Corporate Finance, said: “After the recent challenges of Brexit, the pandemic and inflationary pressures, our corporate finance team is extremely proud to have achieved our most successful year.

“EIS deals played a key role. We were lead adviser on a variety of transactions, working with some well-established businesses in the sector both in the UK and overseas.

“A favourable exchange rate following Brexit is definitely a factor but there is some very exciting innovation in energy technology taking place here in the UK, especially in North Sea decommissioning, that is attracting the attention of investors.

“Technological innovation in energy services that improves efficiency and reduces cost have always been at the heart of the industry and we see that growing across decommissioning, including plug and abandonment operations (P&A), carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen.”

Incorporating five partners and five directors, Johnston Carmichael’s 20-strong corporate finance team is located across the UK. Its experts have in-depth experience and knowledge of M&A, financial due diligence, fundraising, valuations and dispute resolution, financial modelling and business planning, and project finance.

Amongst the EIS deals the team have worked on was the sale of UK-based well surveillance technology specialists, SolaSense, to Expro, a leading provider of energy services listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPRO).

Johnston Carmichael was engaged by SolaSense, a Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) company, to manage the transaction from initial marketing through to deal completion.

SolaSense’s technology features sophisticated data processing and compression software and an enhanced visualisation interface to deliver real-time analysis and diagnosis of any issues much more quickly and comprehensively than traditional fibre optic technologies and data management processes.

Expro offers an extensive range of services across the complete well life cycle for both onshore and offshore exploration and production companies around the globe. Its acquisition of SolaSense, which it had worked closely with for many years, will expand its market offering even further, providing customers with a one-stop-shop for well health checks and analysis as well as the provision of any subsequent remediation solutions.

Other notable deals include Johnston Carmichael’s engagement to provide financial and tax due diligence to support the acquisition of a 27.45MW onshore wind farm portfolio located in Fife, County Durham and Bedfordshire.

According to Graham, the energy transition will continue to support deals across the sector in 2024.

He added: “Looking ahead, despite the uncertain economic outlook, we anticipate opportunities for well-funded trade buyers, both in the UK and internationally, as well as PE investors as they continue to look for deals where they can deploy funds into opportunities that combine oil and gas fundamentals alongside an energy transition pathway.”

