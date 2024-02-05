Innovative subsea testing tool takes center stage at Subsea Expo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Innovative subsea testing tool takes center stage at Subsea Expo

In partnership with C-Kore Systems
05/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by C-Kore SystemsC-Kore's Sensor Monitor
The public will have a chance to see C-Kore's Sensor Monitor in action at this month's Subsea Expo.

Find out why C-Kore Systems’ Sensor Monitor is such a game-changing tool in the subsea industry.

C-Kore Systems is putting the spotlight on one of its groundbreaking subsea testing tools as it takes part in this month’s Subsea Expo. The event, dubbed the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference, will take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live from February 20 to 22.

With a stand at the three-day exhibition, a five-member team will showcase the UK-based company’s complete set of tools for subsea testing. Front and center for the very first time will be C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor, an automated tool for reading subsea sensors in construction, fault-finding and decommissioning campaigns.

The company’s sales and marketing director, Cynthia Pikaar, says: “Decommissioning is such an up-and-coming market in the North Sea which is right in our backyard. So we thought it would be good for people to get up to date with all the subsea testing possibilities.

“At the Subsea Expo, we will have our Sensor Monitor installed on a subsea sensor so people can actually see how it’s being used. We’d like people to stop by, get to know our products and talk about the advantages our technology brings when it comes to subsea testing.”

C-Kore's Sensor Monitor in action in a subsea project © Supplied by C-Kore Systems
With its automated test routine, C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor reads subsea pressure and temperature sensors without the need for a working control module.

The Sensor Monitor can get accurate data on the state of assets by reading the subsea pressure and temperature sensors in a Christmas tree.

Jerry Edwards, C-Kore Systems’ UK sales manager, explains: “There may be times when a customer needs to know what pressure is being locked into a subsea tree but the control system is no longer operational. That’s where our Senor Monitor comes in with its automated test routine.”

Every result is data-logged and extensive data can be gathered thanks to the tool’s large internal storage.

The Sensor Monitor can also quickly identify faulty sensors, preventing unnecessary change-outs and troubleshooting.

Jerry also says their Sensor Monitor tool can adapt even to older systems: “We’ve got the software to enable us to connect and read back the sensor, irrespective of what generation of sensor we’re talking about.”

C-Kore's complete set of subsea testing tools © Supplied by C-Kore Systems
C-Kore’s complete set of subsea testing tools is simple, easy to use and reliable.

Cynthia adds: “One of the best responses we’ve had from our customers is that our tools are just so simple and easy to use. A lot of times our customers think testing can be so expensive and so complicated to organise. When they understand we can come in with a tool that’s automated and programmed ahead of time that you don’t even need to have an engineer accompany it, that makes it very easy for them.

“Also, compared with other ways of testing, the reliability of our tools is next to none.”

In fact, one of their satisfied clients has said: “Using the C-Kore Sensor Monitor unit simplified our whole testing campaign. We were able to quickly confirm the pressure and temperature transducer was still operational without having to pull the subsea control module (SCM), saving us over a million Australian dollars!”

Aside from joining the exhibition, C-Kore Systems is also taking part in the Subsea Expo Awards on Wednesday February 21. The company is sponsoring the Technology Development Award for the second consecutive year.

Cynthia says: “Being a high technology company, we support that award because we know the struggles you have to go through to bring technology to market. It’s really good to be able to give that award to the next company that’s done something quite extraordinary.”

Find out how C-Kore Systems Ltd can help you. Call +44 1904 215 161 or email sales@C-Kore.com

