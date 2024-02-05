Innovative subsea testing tool takes center stage at Subsea Expo

Find out why C-Kore Systems’ Sensor Monitor is such a game-changing tool in the subsea industry.

C-Kore Systems is putting the spotlight on one of its groundbreaking subsea testing tools as it takes part in this month’s Subsea Expo. The event, dubbed the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference, will take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live from February 20 to 22.

With a stand at the three-day exhibition, a five-member team will showcase the UK-based company’s complete set of tools for subsea testing. Front and center for the very first time will be C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor, an automated tool for reading subsea sensors in construction, fault-finding and decommissioning campaigns.

The company’s sales and marketing director, Cynthia Pikaar, says: “Decommissioning is such an up-and-coming market in the North Sea which is right in our backyard. So we thought it would be good for people to get up to date with all the subsea testing possibilities.

“At the Subsea Expo, we will have our Sensor Monitor installed on a subsea sensor so people can actually see how it’s being used. We’d like people to stop by, get to know our products and talk about the advantages our technology brings when it comes to subsea testing.”

© Supplied by C-Kore Systems

The Sensor Monitor can get accurate data on the state of assets by reading the subsea pressure and temperature sensors in a Christmas tree.

Jerry Edwards, C-Kore Systems’ UK sales manager, explains: “There may be times when a customer needs to know what pressure is being locked into a subsea tree but the control system is no longer operational. That’s where our Senor Monitor comes in with its automated test routine.”

Every result is data-logged and extensive data can be gathered thanks to the tool’s large internal storage.

The Sensor Monitor can also quickly identify faulty sensors, preventing unnecessary change-outs and troubleshooting.

Jerry also says their Sensor Monitor tool can adapt even to older systems: “We’ve got the software to enable us to connect and read back the sensor, irrespective of what generation of sensor we’re talking about.”

© Supplied by C-Kore Systems

Cynthia adds: “One of the best responses we’ve had from our customers is that our tools are just so simple and easy to use. A lot of times our customers think testing can be so expensive and so complicated to organise. When they understand we can come in with a tool that’s automated and programmed ahead of time that you don’t even need to have an engineer accompany it, that makes it very easy for them.

“Also, compared with other ways of testing, the reliability of our tools is next to none.”

In fact, one of their satisfied clients has said: “Using the C-Kore Sensor Monitor unit simplified our whole testing campaign. We were able to quickly confirm the pressure and temperature transducer was still operational without having to pull the subsea control module (SCM), saving us over a million Australian dollars!”

Aside from joining the exhibition, C-Kore Systems is also taking part in the Subsea Expo Awards on Wednesday February 21. The company is sponsoring the Technology Development Award for the second consecutive year.

Cynthia says: “Being a high technology company, we support that award because we know the struggles you have to go through to bring technology to market. It’s really good to be able to give that award to the next company that’s done something quite extraordinary.”

Find out how C-Kore Systems Ltd can help you. Call +44 1904 215 161 or email sales@C-Kore.com