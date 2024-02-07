Convened by the Energy Institute’s sector experts and informed by the EI Statistical Review of World Energy, International Energy Week 2024 will be the biggest global energy meeting following the first UN global stocktake and other outcomes from COP28 in Dubai.

International Energy Week will focus on identifying and overcoming the barriers standing in the way of accelerating the global energy transition – from policy and regulation to finance and governance, from energy efficiency and shifting demand to capability, people and skills.

Building on the renowned legacy of IP Week, the conference brings together senior figures from across the energy industry, investors, government, academia and NGOs. It’s where the latest strategic thinking, intelligence and opportunities are shared, and where collaboration happens.

It is the essential annual fixture for those leading on corporate strategy, business development and technological innovation, those wanting to retain a competitive edge, and anyone seeking insight into the great challenges facing humanity.

