Skills generation for our net zero future

You don’t need to work in the energy sector to understand the scale of the climate change challenge and therefore the enormity of what it will take to address it.

We need to collectively do something about it now and have the responsibility to the next generation to get it right.

The theme for Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2024 is skills generation, to recognise that Scottish apprenticeships are creating the new generation of Scotland’s skilled workforce.

Our APTUS apprenticeship programme, formerly known as the Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Programme (OGTAP), is shaping energy technicians for the future.

And, alongside our partners in the programme the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), we are calling for applications to this year’s intake.

Our energy industry has evolved hugely in the last 25 years. Over the next, it

will transform completely into a net zero integrated energy system. This year’s intake of APTUS apprentices will be hitting the peaks of their careers as net zero becomes a reality in Scotland in 2045.

The programme is in its 25th year, and is rebranding with a new name, to reflect its own evolution as the energy transition gathers pace.

© Supplied by OPITO

APTUS means to adapt, to adjust and to be prepared. Over the last 25 years, the apprenticeship programme has trained more than 2,000 apprentices in key technical disciplines of the energy industry. Many from those early intakes are now part of today’s leadership teams in the sector.

While APTUS proudly has its roots in oil and gas, it is evolving as the prime training programme for our future energy industry. Most of the skills learned are already directly transferable to the renewable sector and new modules include wind, carbon capture and hydrogen to develop a truly agile workforce.

As well as studying and gaining practical experience at college, apprentices complete a two-year placement at sponsoring businesses including major energy operators and service companies.

As the industry and the participating major employers transition rapidly to drive the net zero future, the apprentice workforce is evolving as well. APTUS embraces diversity and is actively seeking to recruit young people who reflect our society in terms of gender, ethnicity, ability and socio-economic background.

In today’s world of employment, where it is estimated that new workforce entrants will have on average 11 jobs throughout their career, the APTUS programme provides a vital strong and skilled foundation to kick start a sustainable career in the energy sector. In previous years, more than 95% of apprentices have gone on to full-time skilled employment on completion of the programme.

For their work-site placement, apprentices can either be placed on or offshore, where they gain valuable hands-on experience. On completion, apprentices also receive a globally recognised Scottish Vocational Qualification (SVQ) at SCVQ Level 7 in their chosen discipline.

But it’s not just the apprentices who benefit from APTUS. The theme of this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship week is about showcasing that apprentices create growth for the economy and provide skills to help businesses compete in a changing world.

Employers, who are themselves in the process of pivoting to a decarbonised future, can benefit by sponsoring APTUS apprentices, giving them access to a pipeline of multi-skilled and motivated people who are well-equipped to deal with the future challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Those interested in becoming a sponsoring company for the APTUS programme can contact us by emailing info@ogtap.co.uk.

The choices we make today, if they are the right ones, will have a profound

impact on the world we hand over to future generations and today’s apprentices will not only shape that future; they will lead it.

Andrew Hockey, chief executive officer of the ECITB said: “A key priority for us over our current strategy period is to strengthen the appeal of engineering construction to new starters, and help industry attract and retain a truly diverse talent pool. We know from experience and carefully conducted research that with the right investment and the right support from industry, learning can become that all important driver for change.”

“Between now and 2026, the UK needs around 25,000 extra workers for major projects in the industry. Without a pipeline of skilled people to build, operate and maintain major projects and infrastructure, both the UK wide and devolved nation’s targets may not be met.

“APTUS is a dynamic and rewarding opportunity which supports the growing demand for skilled workers key to achieving the energy transition. As we move into a world of new technologies, and continue our journey towards net zero, it’s crucial we provide the right pathways to attract, develop and retain a world-class workforce. Industry places great value in this programme and the new entrants coming out of it, we look forward to the future successes of this collaboration”