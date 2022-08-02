Harland and Wolff appoints former Shell boss to board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Harland and Wolff appoints former Shell boss to board

Fabrication firm Harland and Wolff (LON: HARL) has announced the appointment of a new board member.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/08/2022, 4:11 pm Updated: 02/08/2022, 4:12 pm
Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife

Former Shell (LON: SHEL) boss Katya Zotova will join the company’s top team as a non-executive director with effect from September 1.

She has 25 years’ experience in stragey and business development, investment banking and private equity.

In addition to working for oil giant Shell, where she held various strategy and mergers and acquisition roles, Ms Zotova has worked for LetterOne Energy, Pamplona Capital and Citigroup.

Between 2014 and 2022, she was non-executive director for Vedanta Resources, a globally diversified natural resources company with revenue of more than $10 billion.

Ms Zotova currently acts as an adviser at Antler, a global early-stage venture capital fund and, until recently, she was managing director at financial services company Mizuho International.

She holds an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management, and completed an executive program in disruptive innovation from Harvard Business School.

John Wood, chief executive of Harland and Wolff, said: “I am delighted that Katya will be joining the Board in September. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge across a number of functions – larger listed companies, private equity and banking.

gas crises storage © Supplied by Harland & Wolff
Harland and Wolff CEO John Wood

“As we move from being a small company to a large company, Katya will be helping us with this transition, and her guidance to navigate ourselves towards a large business as well as strengthening our corporate governance will be invaluable.  I look forward to working closely with Katya and warmly welcome her to the Board.”

In addition to being appointed as a non-executive director of Harland and Wolff, Katya will chair the Audit Committee.

She holds no ordinary share in the company.

Harland and Wolff owns two industrial yards in Scotland which it acquired in 2021, following the collapse of previous owner Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab).

Work it currently ongoing at its Methil facility in Fife to create several wind turbine jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

Meanwhile, the Arnish yard on the Isle of Lewis completed its first contract earlier this year.

