Harland and Wolff appoints former Shell boss to board

Fabrication firm Harland and Wolff (LON: HARL) has announced the appointment of a new board member.

Former Shell (LON: SHEL) boss Katya Zotova will join the company’s top team as a non-executive director with effect from September 1.

She has 25 years’ experience in stragey and business development, investment banking and private equity.

In addition to working for oil giant Shell, where she held various strategy and mergers and acquisition roles, Ms Zotova has worked for LetterOne Energy, Pamplona Capital and Citigroup.

Between 2014 and 2022, she was non-executive director for Vedanta Resources, a globally diversified natural resources company with revenue of more than $10 billion.

Ms Zotova currently acts as an adviser at Antler, a global early-stage venture capital fund and, until recently, she was managing director at financial services company Mizuho International.

She holds an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management, and completed an executive program in disruptive innovation from Harvard Business School.

John Wood, chief executive of Harland and Wolff, said: “I am delighted that Katya will be joining the Board in September. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge across a number of functions – larger listed companies, private equity and banking.

© Supplied by Harland & Wolff

“As we move from being a small company to a large company, Katya will be helping us with this transition, and her guidance to navigate ourselves towards a large business as well as strengthening our corporate governance will be invaluable. I look forward to working closely with Katya and warmly welcome her to the Board.”

In addition to being appointed as a non-executive director of Harland and Wolff, Katya will chair the Audit Committee.

She holds no ordinary share in the company.

Harland and Wolff owns two industrial yards in Scotland which it acquired in 2021, following the collapse of previous owner Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab).

Work it currently ongoing at its Methil facility in Fife to create several wind turbine jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

Meanwhile, the Arnish yard on the Isle of Lewis completed its first contract earlier this year.