Renewables/Energy Transition

Harland and Wolff rounds off inaugural contract at Arnish yard

Offshore construction firm Harland and Wolff has completed its first contract at Arnish after acquiring the yard last year.
By Hamish Penman
16/06/2022, 12:32 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Harland and WolffThe four suction anchor piles are destined for the Black Sea.
Offshore construction firm Harland and Wolff has completed its first contract at Arnish after acquiring the yard last year.

Four suction anchor piles destined for a subsea template of an energy project in the Black Sea have successfully bene delivered.

Two of the piles measure 7.5 metres in diameter and 20m in length, while the other two are 6m wide and 12m long.

It is the “first time work of this scope” has taken place at the Isle of Lewis yard.

© Supplied by Harland and Wolff
While the contract value was relatively small, Harland and Wolff previously said it would be key in getting Arnish back up to speed after a period laying idle under previous owner Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab).

BiFab collapsed in 2020 after the Scottish Government pulled financial support for the company, leading to the loss of a lifeline contract for work on the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm.

arnish © Supplied by Harland and Wolff
The former Bi-Fab yard at Arnish, now owned by Harland and Wolff

Harland and Wolff, then Infrastrata, subsequently picked up the Arnish yard, as well as its sister site in Methil, Fife, for £850,000.

There were fears that Arnish could become an “appendage” to Methil after the latter won a £26 million deal with Saipem for the fabrication and load-out of eight wind turbine generator (WTG) jacket foundations for NnG.

