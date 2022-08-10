Shell seals $1.55bn acquisition of Indian renewable energy group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Shell seals $1.55bn acquisition of Indian renewable energy group

Shell (LON:SHEL) has finalised its $1.55 billion acquisition of Indian renewable energy developer and operator Sprng Energy from Actis Solenergi. Significantly, the solar and wind power assets that Shell acquires through the deal will triple the oil and gas company’s renewable energy capacity in operation, it said on Tuesday.
By Energy Voice
10/08/2022, 2:04 am Updated: 10/08/2022, 2:42 am
© Shutterstock / siam.pukkatoShell gas station logo with blue sky background during sunset in Thailand.
Shell gas station logo with blue sky background during sunset in Thailand.

Shell (LON:SHEL) has finalised its $1.55 billion acquisition of Indian renewable energy developer and operator Sprng Energy from Actis Solenergi. Significantly, the solar and wind power assets that Shell acquires through the deal will triple the oil and gas company’s renewable energy capacity in operation, it said on Tuesday.

Sprng Energy, set up in 2017 by Actis, is a renewable energy platform based in Pune, India, and develops and manages renewable energy facilities, such as solar and wind farms and infrastructure assets.

Sprng Energy supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India. Its portfolio consists of 2.9 gigawatts-peak1 (GWp) of assets (2.1 GWp operating and 0.8 GWp contracted) with a further 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

Pivoting to renewable energy after more than a century of pumping oil, Shell is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This deal positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India,” Wael Sawan, Shell’s Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, said in April, when the deal was first announced.

India announced new renewable energy goals last year to increase non-fossil power capacity to 500 GW and meet 50% of the country’s electricity needs through renewables by 2030.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts