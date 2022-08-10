Inpex seeks $975m compensation from Korean yard over Ichthys FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inpex seeks $975m compensation from Korean yard over Ichthys FPSO

Japan’s Inpex (TYO:1605) has filed a claim for $975 million against South Korean yard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) relating to the construction of a floating production storage & offloading (FPSO) vessel for its Ichthys LNG project in Australia.
By Energy Voice
10/08/2022, 2:39 am Updated: 10/08/2022, 2:43 am
“Most of Inpex’s claims are groundless, and it exaggerated its losses,” DSME said in a stock exchange filing. However, Inpex has submitted a request for arbitration to the International Chamber of Commerce on August 4, noted DSME. “We will continue to work towards settling the dispute,” the company said.

The claim, relating to a 2012 contract for the yard to build and deliver an FPSO for the Ichthys project, amounts to more than half of DSME’s equity capital. The FPSO, which is 336m long and 59m wide, is designed to hold more than one million barrels of condensate, and was delivered in 2017. The massive FPSO, named Ichthys Venturer, is longer than three soccer fields and is an engineering masterpiece, designed for 40 years of operations without dry dock, Inpex says on its website. Indeed, the turret is one of the largest and most complex ever installed on an FPSO, allowing it to weathervane around the turret in response to wind and sea conditions.

However, the Japanese company claims the FPSO was delayed during construction and that triggered commissioning delays. Inpex also claims there are “manufacturing defects.”

But DSME said that “at this moment, it is stably producing liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas, and condensate for exports,” DMSE added that Inpex is now litigating issues that it believes were part of previously agreed to changes in the contract signed in March 2012.

Inpex has been involved in several legal battles relating to the Ichthys development. Last year JGC reached a settlement with Inpex regarding a lawsuit that Inpex filed against joint venture company JKC, which consists of KBR, Chiyoda, and JGC, relating to the construction of the giant Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in northern Australia.

The Inpex-led Ichthys LNG project in Australia suffered multiple delays during construction and significant cost blowouts that saw the development cost jump from an expected $34 billion to over $45 billion.

