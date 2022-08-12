More multi-billion dollar renewable energy deals in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

More multi-billion dollar renewable energy deals in India

JSW Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has announced plans to acquire Indian renewables company Mytrah Energy for $1.32 billion. This is hot on the heels of Shell completing its $1.55 billion acquisition of Indian renewable energy developer Sprng Energy from Actis Solenergi earlier this week.
By Energy Voice
12/08/2022, 1:19 am Updated: 12/08/2022, 2:58 am
© Shutterstock / Anton_MedvedevIndia is expanding renewable energy.
India is expanding renewable energy.

JSW Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has announced plans to acquire Indian renewables company Mytrah Energy for $1.32 billion. This is hot on the heels of Shell completing its $1.55 billion acquisition of Indian renewable energy developer Sprng Energy from Actis Solenergi earlier this week.

“Established in 2009, Mytrah Energy’s 1.75 GW portfolio comprises 17 wind energy and 21 ground-monitored solar assets spread across nine states, with 1.33 GW of onshore wind and 422 MW of solar assets in operation. The assets are contracted primarily on the regulated market and have an average remaining tenor of 17.7 years, with an average tariff of $0.061/kWh. JSW Energy Ltd reported that the portfolio has an EBITDA of $207 million over the last-twelve-months (LTM). Adani Green Energy Ltd., Torrent Power, ReNew Power, Ayana Renewable Power, Virescent Infrastructure, O2 Power, Edelweiss, Brookfield Renewable and CPPIB had also expressed interest in acquiring Mytrah. The deal marks the third largest transaction, by value, for renewable generating assets in India,” reported Enerdatics, a research company.

“The recent move JSW Group mirrors similar ones taken by peers TATA Power and Adani Green, other large-cap industrial conglomerates operating in India that have recently stepped up their renewables activity. With this deal, JSW’s operational and under-construction power generation capacity reaches 9.1 GW, 65% of which is renewables-based. The company targets to reach 20 GW of generation capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable electricity increasing to 85%,” noted Enerdatics.

“India has emerged as the most attractive market in Asia for renewable energy investments – since 2017. The country accounts for a staggering $21.2 billion of transactions for generation assets, representing 40% of the cumulative deal value in the continent. The country also accounts for 30% of Asia’s deal volume during the same period. While majority of the renewables investments in India are led by large integrated power companies and industrial conglomerates, India showcases the maximum growth in penetration of private equity/venture capital, in Asia, during the last three years. Macquarie Group, BlackRock, Actis, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and KKR & Co. Inc. are some of the firms that have made major moves in the country during the period,” added the firm.

