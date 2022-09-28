Norway to raise $3bn from resource, windfall taxes on wind and hydropower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Norway to raise $3bn from resource, windfall taxes on wind and hydropower

The Norwegian government has announced a suite of resource rate hikes and windfall taxes on hydropower and wind generation, in a bid to redistribute profits from high electricity prices.
By Andrew Dykes
28/09/2022, 5:05 pm
Vemork Rjukan hydro plant. Telemark, Norway.

The country’s centre-left administration announced proposals on Wednesday that would see it introduce a ‘resource rent tax’ on the aquaculture and wind power sectors and raise existing resource taxes on hydropower.

In addition, it proposed an extraordinary tax on wind and hydropower generators, levied in response to high electricity prices.

Altogether it estimates the measures will raise approximately NOK 33 billion (£2.8bn) in annual tax revenues, but the move will see taxes on some generators reach an effective marginal rate as high as 90%.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the measures would help “protect welfare for all” in Norwegian society.

“After many years of increasing inequality, it is vital that those who have the most, and in many cases have gained significantly more in recent years, contribute more. An important part of this will be to ensure that the values that come from our natural resources must be distributed more equitably than today,” he added.

Under the measures, the hydropower sector would see an increase in its effective rate from 37 to 45%, effective from the 2022 financial year.

Including corporate tax, it would represent a total marginal tax rate of 67% for hydropower – 11 percentage points lower than the equivalent for the country’s oil and gas sector.

Small hydropower stations do not pay resource rent tax and are therefore unaffected by the proposals.

For onshore wind, it would set a new resource rent tax with at a rate of 40%, effective as of 1 January 2023. Included with corporation tax and deductions, the formal resource rent tax rate will be set at 51.3%.

The obligation would apply to wind farms that are subject to licensing – i.e. those with more than five turbines or installed capacity of 1 MW or more.

Tax revenues would be distributed equally between the central and local government.

The proposal will be sent out for consultation before the end of the year.

Finally, both sectors would also be subject to a proposed “high-price contribution” – an additional tax of 23% of power priced above NOK 0.70 per kWh.

The tax will apply from 28 September to hydropower stations with generators with a total rated output of 10,000 kilovolt-amps (kVA) or more, and from 1 January 2023 to other hydropower plants and wind farms.

For power sold under contract, the tax will apply to the contract price, while volumes sold on the spot market will see the rate applied to the spot price achieved during the corresponding period.

The levy will not be deductible from corporation tax, the government confirmed.

All told, the measures will see hydropower generators affected by both policies face an overall marginal tax rate of 90%.

“We propose long-term measures that ensure redistribution and the necessary income, both next year and in the years to come. And we propose extraordinary tax measures adapted to today’s situation, where high electricity prices make it difficult for many, but give significant extra income levels for those who produce and sell the electricity,” added Mr Støre.

The measures account for roughly one-third of the additional NOK 100 billion the government must raise to balance budgets next year, as it faces rising welfare payments, electricity subsidies and major construction projects.

“In reality, we have two ways to close this gap: major cuts in welfare such as pensions, health, police and care for the elderly, or through tax increases. Spending cuts that provide funding of the magnitude needed now will not be compatible with the society we wish Norway to be,” commented Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

The measures also come despite record state revenues from oil and gas production, which are expected to reach NOK1.5 trillion ($137bn) this year and even more next year, according forecasts from Nordea reported by the Financial Times.

