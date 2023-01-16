Investors could ‘withdraw’ from Acorn CCS project over delays – Matheson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Investors could ‘withdraw’ from Acorn CCS project over delays – Matheson

Meanwhile the UK Government has pledged an update on Track 2 - part of its £1bn carbon capture fund - in spring.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/01/2023, 5:34 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DC ThomsonAcorn CCS
Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson told MPs there's a risk of investors "starting to withdraw" from Acorn CCS

Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson has warned MPs there’s a risk investors may “withdraw” from the Acorn CCS project in Aberdeenshire as timeline delays continue to rumble on.

Acorn, at the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead, is relying on government funding to help deliver an industrial-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) development and create over 20,000 jobs in its first phase.

Harbour Energy – which recently warned that the North Sea windfall tax risks “undermining” its CCS investments – is a partner in Acorn alongside Shell, North Sea Midstream Partners and project leader Storegga.

But the Track 2 process – the next tranche of a £1bn CCS development fund from Westminster – has been delayed, having been expected last year.

Michael Matheson told a Scottish Affairs Committee meeting that continued delays on progress could have repercussions, which he realised when visiting the site last year.

“When I was up in St Fergus in August of last year and met with all of the partners at the site, what was becoming increasingly apparent to me is there is anxiety about potential delays in the Track 2 sequencing process, which might result in partners who are already investing in this process starting to withdraw from it if there isn’t clarity going forward.”

acorn ccs © Pale Blue Dot
The Acorn Project

The UK Government repeatedly pledged an update last year on Track 2, but projects in Track 1 are facing delays which are apparently knocking back the timeline.

Storegga and its partners in Acorn CCS have been asked to reply to Mr Matheson’s comments.

In November, prior to the government increasing the North Sea windfall tax, Harbour Energy’s CEO wrote to the chancellor warning that it has material investments in CCS and UK energy security and “additional taxes would run the risk of undermining our ability to do either“.

Acorn is the lead component of the “Scottish Cluster” which was selected as a reserve project for CCS in the UK – a process of storing industrial emissions underground.

acorn ccs © Supplied by Scottish Affairs Com
UK energy minister Graham Stuart at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee. 3

The UK Government is expected to pick four projects, to be up and running by the mid 2020s, and the Scottish Cluster is seen as a vital component of meeting interim emissions targets.

UK energy minister Graham Stuart told the committee that an update will be made in Spring on Track 2.

Update in spring for Track 2

Speaking prior to Mr Stuart’s session, Mr Matheson said he’s previously been told it may have been as late as 2027.

“I’ve heard various timescales that are quite concerning. I was told there could potentially be a delay up to 2027 at one point.

“I don’t believe that’ll be the case, but I was told that could potentially be the delay.”

On the update in spring, he added: “Any update in the spring would need to be meaningful and also have to be very clear about the timeline for taking forward the track 2 sequencing process, so that the investors in the Scottish Cluster have a clear understanding on the timeline for making investment decisions on the Scottish Cluster.”

Mr Stuart confirmed an update in spring but wouldn’t be drawn on whether there’d be any confirmation on funding for Acorn.

“The Scottish Cluster is in a pretty good position – as I say it’s in that reserve place anyway – and we’re going to need multiple clusters to get to 2030 anyway. So I can’t pre-judge that announcement however much you might tempt me.

“But from the general tenor from what I’ve said I would absolutely be looking for colleagues to hold us to account, make sure we’re on the critical path, (that) we’re managing as swiftly as we can.

“It’s hard to imagine, given our ambitions, there wouldn’t be a place for well-developed, well thought through programmes.”

