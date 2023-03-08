Is the renewables skill shortage a wages issue or something bigger?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Is the renewables skill shortage a wages issue or something bigger?

By Ryan Duff
08/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by KATH FLANNERY / DC TScotland floating offshore wind
Kincardine wind farm.

Recently, Energy Voice looked into the widely reported skills shortage in the renewables sector, finding that some believe hydrocarbon workers not going green due to differences in pay.

Danielle Wood, global compliance director at Aberdeen-based Advance Global Recruitment said the reason oil and gas workers weren’t moving to wind was: “The day rates are not there and it’s very heavily dependent on the weather as well when you’re on an asset in the North Sea unless it’s horrific conditions you’re still working.

“Whereas our feedback on wind is that they could be away and actually only working for three days out of maybe the eight due to weather conditions. So we’re seeing quite a bit of that.”

This came as OEUK reported that skills shortages in the green energy sector would prove to be a major hurdle in the UK’s energy transition as we look to meet net zero targets.

Payment has been a hot topic in the North Sea this year as over 1,000 workers in the hydrocarbons sector have been balloted over strike action. 

Stork and Bilfinger employees are looking for wage increases in the latest wave of strike action hitting the UK’s oil and gas sector. Others are also pushing for rota changes as the current standard of three weeks onshore and three weeks onshore has proved to be controversial.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said that the union is challenging “corporate greed” in the industry by demanding better “jobs, pay and conditions”.

However this begs the question, as we see oil and gas workers across the North Sea striking in pay disputes, is it the case that fossil fuels pay more than the renewables sector?

TMM Recruitment, another Aberdeen-based recruitment firm, waded in on the topic, saying: “To speculate, based on activity we’ve witnessed more broadly, base salaries are similar for turbine technicians in wind and oil and gas.

“One of our recruiters has worked on a couple of assignments where people turned down a technician role in oil and gas, opting instead to accept the wind turbine role for the same or slightly less salary.

“It all comes down to personal preference on role content, the value of the total package when benefits are considered and the practicalities of the hours of work on offer.

“For project managers, it’s equally nuanced with variables such as company size, niche technology, project budget and team size all contributing to the rate of pay.”

Airswift’s Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) for 2023 showed that the percentage of pay increases in the renewables sector had returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 with 47% of workers receiving a pay rise globally, versus the 48% seen in 2019.

However, despite this, the GETI found that oil and gas was still the sector of choice for the global energy workforce.

Day rates have proved to be less common in the offshore wind sector, TMM Recruitment claims, as renewables firms are opting to pay employees on a salary rather than the day rates that contractors in the North Sea are currently used to.

Susan Koch, chief operating officer and vice president of accounting at Carbon Engineering says in the Index: “More countries are becoming fully engaged with the transition to renewables, with many markets beginning to reach maturity.

“The demand for candidates with transferable skills has increased significantly, positively impacting pay and prospects as a result.”

This poses a further question on the role of contractors moving forward, the current oil and gas sector is home to many private contractors who work for day rates, so is the issue that these people are being left behind?

TMM said: “We’ve been seeing the opposite of late where there’s been a bit of a skills shortage and a lack of available candidates within the energy industry, as opposed to unemployment.”

In a conversation with Energy Voice earlier this year, president of EMEA-CIS for Airswift James Allen said: “Outside of pay optimism, what’s becoming more and more important to workers is the interest in what companies are doing to make the transition to new, future, and alternative energies.”

Mr Allen believes that the energy workforce does ultimately want to move towards renewables going forward and with a skills shortage in the renewables sector, there is space for oil and gas workers to make the transition.

