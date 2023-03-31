New Shell CEO splits renewables business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

New Shell CEO splits renewables business

By Ryan Duff
31/03/2023, 6:35 am Updated: 31/03/2023, 8:49 am
© ShellStability Shell
Wael Sawan

Recently appointed Shell (LON: SHEL) chief executive, Wael Sawan, is splitting his company from its renewable and low-carbon divisions as he looks to drive revenue.

As part of this shake-up, the energy supermajor is axing the role of executive vice president for renewable generation held by the former Orsted man, Thomas Brostrom, who joined the company in 2021.

Now those working in the energy giant’s wind and solar power businesses will report to Singapore-based executive vice president, Steve Hill.

The firm has also appointed Anna Mascolo, who works out of the UK, as executive vice president for low carbon products and sectors, including biofuels, carbon capture and nature-based solutions.

The two will be working under Shell’s downstream and renewables division boss, Huibert Vigeveno.

Originally reported by Bloomberg, the news comes months after the new Shell chief executive unveiled plans to combine oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions and place the renewables business in the downstream division.

This comes as Shell looks to receive government backing for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Peterhead, a project in which it is a backer.

The government confirmed on Thursday it has launched its “Track 2” process to back CCS clusters across the UK and noted that Acorn “is one of the two best placed” for funding.

Based at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, Acorn missed out on “Track 1” funding in 2021 – part of a £1bn package to get the first two clusters up and running in the coming years – leaving the progress of the nationwide Scottish Cluster in limbo.

Simon Roddy, Senior Vice President of Shell’s UK Upstream business, said: “We welcome the launch of Track 2 and the Government’s positive commitment to developing CCS as a key element of the energy transition.

“Shell is the technical developer of the Acorn Project, which is central to the Scottish Cluster providing the route to the decarbonisation of Scottish and UK industry.”

