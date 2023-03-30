Acorn backers ‘ready to step up’ following Track 2 CCUS announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Acorn backers ‘ready to step up’ following Track 2 CCUS announcement

By Andrew Dykes
30/03/2023, 1:18 pm
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris SuNick Cooper, CEO, Storegga.
Nick Cooper, CEO, Storegga.

Backers of the Scottish Cluster and the north-east’s Acorn carbon capture project welcomed news that the scheme is a frontrunner for the government’s Track 2 funding process.

The government confirmed on Thursday it has launched its “Track 2” process to back CCS clusters across the UK and noted that Acorn “is one of the two best placed” for funding.

Based at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, Acorn missed out on “Track 1” funding in 2021 – part of a £1bn package to get the first two clusters up and running in the coming years – leaving the progress of the nationwide Scottish Cluster in limbo.

Backers of the Cluster, including the likes of Storegga, Shell and SSE, said confirmation of its Track 2 status would bring “much-needed investor confidence” and support the development of various projects across Scotland.

That includes initiatives such as SSE and Equinor’s Peterhead CCS power station, a blue hydrogen plant supplying INEOS and Petroineos sites at Grangemouth, and ExxonMobil and Shell’s facilities at Mossmorran – as well as efforts by Acorn partners including lead developer Storegga, technical developer Shell, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).

‘Step in the right direction’

“We welcome Government’s recognition of Acorn as one of two projects already seen as best able to meet the Track-2 eligibility criteria and ready to deliver on the Government’s objectives for Track-2,” said Storegga chief executive Nick Cooper.

“We support the Government’s drive to move this forward as quickly as possible now, in order to reach the target of 20-30Mt CO2 captured and stored pa by 2030. Acorn, as the reserve cluster, is ready to step up as soon as the Government asks us to do so.”

NSMP boss Sayma Cox said Thursday’s announcement was “a step in the right direction” for the UK’s path to net zero.

“We are very pleased that the UK Government are moving ahead with the Track 2 sequencing process and that the Acorn Project is considered a strong contender in the process which is essential to the decarbonisation of the UK industrial sector.”

Simon Roddy, Senior Vice President of Shell’s UK Upstream business, added: “We welcome the launch of Track 2 and the Government’s positive commitment to developing CCS as a key element of the energy transition.

“Shell is the technical developer of the Acorn Project, which is central to the Scottish Cluster providing the route to the decarbonisation of Scottish and UK industry.”

Alongside Acorn “as a leading contender” is Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS project in the Humber.

A deadline for the Track 2 bids has been set for April 28.

However, plans announced so far have provided no detail on when an actual selection will officially be made and funding allocated.

Professor Stuart Haszledine, chairman of carbon capture and storage at the University of Edinburgh said the that once government has selected its Track 2 candidates, it must also accelerate their development much faster than Track 1, given investors have been designing schemes since 2015, and have now put them on hold since 2021.

“Attractive CCS opportunities are emerging globally in the USA, Denmark and Norway. The UK is now in a race to keep the best global talent and to grow project numbers fast enough to create world leading industries which can design and supply this new immense offshore opportunity globally,” he added.

Alliance group NECCUS last week launched a Scottish Net Zero Roadmap (SNZR) which called for up to £9bn of investment, including in Acorn, to help deliver decarbonisation projects industrial sectors and support Scotland’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

