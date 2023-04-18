Greenpeace Suing EU Over ‘Fake’ Green Label for Gas and Nuclear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Greenpeace Suing EU Over ‘Fake’ Green Label for Gas and Nuclear

By Bloomberg
18/04/2023, 6:43 am
Greenpeace ETIDEX North Sea
Greenpeace activists chained to the Paul B Loyd Jr rig.

Greenpeace said it’s suing the European Union’s executive over its decision to grant some gas and nuclear power stations a “fake” green label under EU sustainable finance rules.

Four other environmental groups — Transport & Environment, WWF, ClientEarth and BUND — are also objecting to the inclusion of gas in the EU’s so-called taxonomy. They said the cases will be filed at the EU’s General Court on Tuesday.

“Polluters are already using this fake label to siphon green finance away from where it’s needed,” said Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance campaigner at Greenpeace.

By rejecting the European Commission’s “dishonest attempt to greenwash gas and nuclear, the court can give the EU a fighting chance of reaching the finish line.”

The taxonomy is a list of economic activities, from car manufacturing to IT, that are in line with the bloc’s legally-binding goal to be climate neutral by the middle of the century. The aim is to encourage investments into those sectors in order to spur the transition.

The inclusion of gas has been particularly controversial because burning the fuel emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, albeit less than coal. Activists say the extra investments in gas infrastructure could be in breach of the EU’s climate goals.

While nuclear power is emissions-free, there are still environmental concerns over the waste it produces and that it could suck investments away from renewable technologies like wind and solar.

Last September, the environmental groups urged the commission to review the inclusion of gas and nuclear. In February, the commission replied saying it had acted lawfully.

The nonprofits expect that a judgment could be reached in 2025 that would force the commission to review the act governing gas and nuclear. Austria and Luxembourg have started their own legal effort.

